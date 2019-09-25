When: Board meeting, Sept. 23.
What happened: During public comment, Lancaster Country Day School attorney Joshua Cohen, speaking for the school and as a Manheim Township resident, asked to clarify comments he made at a recent public hearing on prohibiting a gun shop within 1,000 feet of the school. Board President Albert Kling said Cohen was on the edge of illegality because the public hearing was closed. But Commissioner Donna DiMeo said she thought residents could comment any time, and Commissioner Sam Mecum said he thought the majority of the board wanted to hear what Cohen had to say.
Quotable: “I just want to make sure the board is aware that the school is not working with or against gun control advocates,” Cohen said. “The students who spoke at the (previous) meeting volunteered their time. There was no arm twisting, no parents pushing for this. It was from the school to try to improve education. ... The Board of Trustees supports it.”
Gun control debate: Cohen noted that in the current culture, it seems that everyone has to be either for or against gun control, but he wants to avoid that position. He asked the commissioners to take themselves out of the national level and decide on a local level.
Guns in school zones: Commissioner David Heck, noting that the Lancaster Country Day School campus spans Lancaster and Manheim townships and Lancaster city, asked if Cohen had made the same request to regulate guns near schools in the other municipalities. Cohen said he had not because the only commercial area is in Manheim Township. “I’ll take that as a suggestion,” he said. “I’m not trying to pick on Manheim Township.”
What’s next: Kling said the board is not in a position to vote on the request. “Our attorney is still digging into it,” he said. “When we feel comfortable, we will put it on the agenda. You will be notified.”
Other business: Following a discussion with the commissioners, Jamie Schlesinger, of PFM Financial Advisors, Malvern, and attorney William McCarty, of Barley Snyder LLP, Lancaster, the board approved an ordinance authorizing general obligation bonds for $6 million. “Interest rates are at near historic lows,” Schlesinger said. “We’re moving as fast as we can to save taxpayers millions of dollars in interest. ... We’re reducing debt from $11 million to $5 million.”