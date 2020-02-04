When: City Council meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: Plans to place an electronic billboard along Route 30 in Long’s Park took a step forward with council agreeing to place a proposal to rezone a 100-foot strip of the park on its Feb. 11 meeting agenda.
What’s being done: The proposal, which has the backing of the Long’s Park Commission and the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation, would allow Oaktree Outdoor Advertising to erect a 672-square-foot electronic sign standing 78 feet tall near the northeast corner of the park. Because state and federal laws allow billboards only in areas zoned commercial or industrial, the city needs to rezone the area, which is currently zoned parks and open space. Technically the change would add the strip on the south side of Route 30 to the commercial zone that includes Park City Center on the other side of the highway. Both the county and city planning commissions support the proposal.
Why it matters: Under the agreement between the city and Oaktree, the billboard would generate much needed revenue for maintenance of the park. Oaktree would pay the city $65,000 or 20% of the revenue generated by the sign, whichever is greater, annually. That revenue would help fund some of the approximately $200,000 in long-deferred building maintenance in the park, according to city Business Administrator Patrick S. Hopkins, who is also a member of the commission. The park also would get to use the sign to promote events in the park and would receive credit for advertising on other Oaktree-owned signs in the Lancaster area.
Quotable: “One of the advantages of this proposal is the additional resources the park can use for upkeep,” said David Wauls, president of the amphitheater foundation, the organization that presents the park’s summer concert series and the annual Labor Day Art Festival. “The second plus is that it gives us an opportunity to promote events along Route 30. We are limited in resources for marketing our events, so this would help us to promote events.”
What’s next: Council will need to advertise the zoning change and hold a public hearing on the change prior to final adoption.