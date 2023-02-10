When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Council was presented with the Downtown Investment District’s proposed 2023-28 plan, which includes an incremental tax millage rate increase for properties falling within the district.

What’s next: During this committee meeting, City Council was asked to approve the plan, which will be on the Feb. 14 agenda for first reading and could be put up for a vote on Feb. 28.

Specifics: The investment district’s tax levy would increase from 1.57 to 2 mills through fiscal year 2025 and would increase to 2.45 mills by 2028. The 2.45 level is where the rate was before being lowered to 1.57 mills following the most recent Lancaster County property reassessment. Executive Director David Aichele told council the original intent was to consider readjusting the millage rate up before now, but that the board decided not to take action right after COVID-19 hit.

Why it matters: “This change reflects the opportunity to maintain the high quality of life and expand the amenities you have come to expect in the Downtown Investment District,” stated a letter sent to downtown property owners. “This will allow for increased presence of ambassadors and clean team members to earn a livable wage as well as support more beautification to the changing needs of downtown.”

Borders: The plan would also expand the district’s borders the 200 block of West King Street. And while another district border currently stops at the first block of South Prince Street, the new plan would take that just past Vine Street, Aichele said.

ARPA update: The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is reviewing 21 proposals it received requesting about $40 million for projects totaling more than $75 million, said council member Jaime Arroyo. Proposals followed an announcement that the city would spend at least $5 million of its unallocated ARPA money on projects lumped into a broad category called “community facilities.” The request for proposals deadline was Jan. 23. Arroyo said the ARPA committee’s recommendations on which projects should be awarded money could potentially be presented to council in March.

Welcome Center: Council heard an update on plans for a $2.07 million makeover to the building where visitors go to pick up brochures and get dinner recommendations. Staff asked council for permission to submit a follow-up application for $970,000 in state money from the Commonwealth Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to cover some of the work on the roughly 230-year-old building that houses what was once called the Visitors Center and is now being called the Lancaster City Welcome Center. That $970,000 had already been reported last year as being awarded to the city. The application to be submitted now is part of the process of getting it. To cover the rest of the cost, the city would kick in about $150,000 as well as go after other grant funding and conduct private fundraising, said Stephen Campbell, director of public works. Council will vote on Feb. 14 on whether to allow staff to submit application and plan.

School flashers: Council was asked to give city staff the greenlight to request a state grant extension for a project that involves replacing 12 beacon flashers alerting motorists to students crossing to city schools. Campbell said replacement of the flashers — which are least 37 years old — was originally expected to be done by November 2022, but pandemic-related engineering delays followed by supply chain challenges slowed progress. He now expects completion by the end of March.

Flag requests: Council heard — and is now slated on Feb. 14 to vote on — three requests vetted by staff for flags to be flown later this year above City Hall for Juneteenth, Dominican Independence Day and Pride Month. Council has started voting on such requests because of an ordinance passed last year following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the City of Boston violated a private organization’s First Amendment religious free exercise rights by denying it temporary placement of a flag on a flagpole outside Boston City Hall. The Lancaster ordinance declares that city flagpoles are not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public, but rather as a nonpublic forum expressing government speech.