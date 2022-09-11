When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, Sept. 6, held in council chambers and livestreamed.

What happened: Council heard a presentation from James Nixon, the city’s bureau chief of property maintenance and property inspection, on amending the rental housing ordinance.

Why it matters: Last year, the city inspected 2,638 properties and found over 8,000 violations. The proposed amendments allow for flexibility in when systematic inspections are done. A property well-kept will not need to be inspected as often as one with several violations.

Quotable: “We really need to focus our resources on those units that need the most attention. Previously we were trying to hit each unit every four years no matter what the condition, and that let bad properties get worse,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Key details: If approved, initial rental registration will no longer be required, only an application for a license. It will all be done in one step, simplifying the process. Two-year rental licenses will be issued, starting next year. Every rental property will be inspected every two to six years, depending on the condition of the property. Units that do not meet quality housing standards will be prioritized. All short-term rental units will be inspected annually.

The goal: The changes are meant to ensure safe and adequate housing for 13,486 households in the city, to educate and hold landlords accountable, and to provide jurisdiction to protect households from lead hazards. All inspectors will also have a checklist, allowing for consistency throughout the different sectors of the city.

Redevelopment: The Historical Commission recommends the application for redevelopment at 250 College Ave., the site of former St. Joseph Hospital, to be approved. It proposes the demolition of former hospital-related buildings to facilitate redevelopment at the site, alterations to the hospital building’s ground-floor level to create new retail space and pedestrian entrances, and construction of 53 new townhouses on the western half of the parcel. Council reviewed the recommendation and unanimously moved it to full council on Sept. 13. Two people spoke up during public comment, asking that council disregard the recommendation. City resident Pamela Stoner said she was quite taken aback by the design. “It is just one row after another, and it looks like nothing that you will see anywhere else in the city. We have lots of townhomes stacked one up against the other, but you will never see in the city a design that is as repetitive as this design is,” she said.

Library funding: Representatives from the city’s public library held a presentation, asking the city to consider a 9% increase in funding next year. The city normally gives the library $100,000 each year. Executive Director Lissa Holland said they have increased wages for their staff to continue to attract and retain talent. Holland also talked about the process of their next chapter, relocating to Ewell Plaza. Construction is set to be completed February/March 2023, and the library should be open to the public by the second quarter of 2023.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet for their next meeting Sept. 13.