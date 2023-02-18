When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Mayor Danene Sorace elaborated on a previously reported grant of $12.7 million that the city is getting from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help achieve its goal of eliminating traffic fatalities in the city by 2030. Sorace called this the largest competitive grant ever received by the city. The subject came up just before council voted to grant approval to seek an extension on a different grant related to the replacement of more than 37-year-old beacon flashers around city schools. Areas without flashers were questioned.

Quotable: “We now have the funding to realize some of the things that we’ve long been talking about — addressing some of the high-crash intersections, some of the places where I know kids are walking to school every day,” Sorace added. “Just that turn from Chestnut Street as it sort of opens up onto the Walnut Street bypass is incredibly dangerous. And kids are crossing there all the time. And so that is a high-priority area for us.”

Grant focus: Sorace said the $12.7 million means the amount of grants under city management have doubled in less than a year and now total $55.7 million. That does not include American Rescue Plan Act or Housing and Urban Development funds. “This reflects — and this is a number we’re very proud about — a 27,500% return on investment in one year,” Sorace said.

Blighted building: Discussion got lively before council approved a request to issue a $325,000 loan from the Enterprise Zone Loan Fund to the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster to pay for the blighted building at 502-506 W. Walnut St. The authority is in the process of taking by eminent domain the former Walnut Street School. Annville Developer Kenneth Wenger purchased the building in 2008 for $275,000 and has changed plans and been fined many times since the city issued vermin infestation and unsanitary condition citations and fines in July 2011. Wenger could not be reached for comment. Attorney Stephanie Nolan Deviney, who had represented Wenger in court in the past, did not return requests for comment.

Affordable housing: Questions from the public podium included whether the city could require anyone who might then buy the building from the authority to use it for affordable housing. Chris Delfs, director of community planning and economic development, said the city Planning Commission intentionally left flexibility for usage because proposal types and feasibility remain unclear. He also said that though the authority has, since 2019, put affordable housing restrictions on similar situations, those have largely been for much smaller, single-family structures.

Quotable: “In this case I think it is very possible that there could be an affordable housing component,” Delfs said. “But I think it is premature to determine that because we don’t understand yet the economics of the redevelopment proposals.”

Past fines: The $325,000 is to cover fees and the assessed value of $315,000 that the authority is required to pay per eminent domain law, which Sorace said prohibits subtracting owed fines. She said the property owner — who communicates via a lawyer in Philadelphia — does have fines outstanding but that she doesn’t know the total. While those fines would come back to the city if recouped, enforcement is handled through the magisterial court process and falls outside city control, said Patrick Hopkins, director of administrative services.

Question of fairness: City resident Jessica Lopez said it seems unfair that someone could leave a building in bad shape, sitting empty, racking up fines, and yet still be paid the assessed value. Lopez was convicted in November of riot and related crimes stemming from her actions in downtown Lancaster following a fatal September 2020 police shooting. The most serious charge Lopez was convicted of, riot, is a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. She has a sentencing date of April 4. “I want to know what makes this man so privileged that he gets a pass on his fines and doesn’t go to jail … like everybody else in this city,” Lopez asked.

Council response: “Great question,” said Council President Amanda Bakay, responding to Lopez. “Talk to the ladies in the back row. They’ll tell you all about it,” Sorace said. “They can’t find him,” one of them shouted. “So we’re going to find him to give him a check but not find him to lock him up?” Lopez asked. “You raise a great point, Miss Lopez, about how the money gets dispersed to this person. And that is a question that I will raise with our solicitor,” Sorace continued.