When: July 27 council meeting, held in council chambers and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

What happened: City Council unanimously voted to raise the mayor’s salary in accordance with a state index, starting in two years. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El was absent.

Background: Mayor Danene Sorace — who is seeking a second term — was paid $85,000 in 2018 with a salary increasing 1.5% each year to $88,883 this year. An initial proposal presented to council in June would have followed the same annual percentage increase, starting in 2022 and taking it to $94,337 in 2025. But City Council instead decided to keep the salary at $88,883 through next year. Each year after that, the mayor’s salary will increase by the same percentage given to members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly based on the consumer price index formula. If the General Assembly votes to freeze salaries for any period, as happened last year, the Lancaster mayor’s salary will also be frozen.

Key question: Can Council vote to change it again? Not for the mayoral term that runs from 2022 to 2025. That raise plan is now locked in for that term per state rules dictating when third-class cities can vote to change a mayor’s pay. City Council could vote to change the mayor’s salary for subsequent terms. If no future vote is taken, an annual raise for the mayor would indefinitely follow the percentage raise given to General Assembly members.

Pandemic relief funds: Sorace said the city’s allocation of $39.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used to respond to the impact of COVID-19, to replace lost municipal revenue and to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Council must approve all ARPA fund spending, and the first request for such funds will come in August for water infrastructure. Sorace said the city will seek community input on a broader plan for how to use the money within a month or so. Affordable housing is a likely option, she said.

Quotable: “Council and neighbors, we look forward to working with you through these next steps, and I thank you for engaging with us in this process to utilize this money in the most forward-looking, the most long and impactful way that we collectively can muster as a community,” Sorace said. “I can’t even wrap my head around the fact that we have this opportunity. It’s never going to come again — at least not in our lifetime.”

In other business: Council repealed an ordinance adopted last year that imposed COVID-19 related construction guidelines. Council also approved some tweaks to the sewer and water bill collections process in preparation for when failure-to-pay cutoffs resume. Sorace said she is urging residents who are behind on rent or utility payments to apply for Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance. More information, including a list of places inside and outside the city providing in-person assistance to anyone needing help filling out forms, is available at www.lchra.com/rent or 717-590-3101.