When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: City Council took steps during its meeting Nov. 10 toward securing funding for $12 million worth of public works projects in the city. Council held a first reading of a bill that will authorize a low-interest loan of $11.2 million for sewer projects. It also approved plans to apply for an $871,000 state grant to be used for pedestrian improvements along South Queen Street.

Sewer project: The $11.2 million loan will finance sanitary sewer projects including the Engleside combined sewer, the Maple Grove pumping station and interceptor, and the Eden Manor interceptor. The funding will come from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, a state agency that provides low-cost funding for sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects in the commonwealth. The city will pay just 1% interest over the first five years of the loan. The interest will increase to 1.743% for the balance of the 20-year payback period.

South Queen Street improvements: The city is applying for money from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to help pay for a project intended to improve pedestrian safety near Carter Macrae Elementary school. The area has been identified as a “focus area” in the city’s Vision Zero transportation safety plan. Plans call for curb bumpouts, green infrastructure, crosswalk enhancements and traffic signal modifications for four intersections on South Queen Street and one on South Prince Street.

Quotable: “This is a high pedestrian crash area. It is a focus area from the Vision Zero plan and it is surrounding a school. So this is one of the first projects we are trying to advance from the Vision Zero plan,” said Stephen Campbell, the city’s director of public works.