When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 15, held via Zoom.

What happened: Taxes are not going up in 2021 but residents will pay a little more for trash service. Council approved a $32-per-year increase in the residential solid waste and recycling fee. The increase is due mainly to higher costs in a new contract with the city’s hauler.

Background: The city negotiated a new contract for garbage collection in October after going out to bid. In addition to the higher costs in the new contract, Lancaster will pay $5 per ton more for recycling services and a $1 per ton additional tipping fee at the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s transfer station.

Stormwater rising: Also approved at the meeting was an increase in the city’s stormwater management fee designed to generate $270,000 to help fund green infrastructure projects that need to be completed as part of a consent decree. Like the trash fee increase, the new stormwater rate was approved by a unanimous vote. Council member Xavier Garcia-Molina was absent.

Fee impact: According to city officials, the $3 per 1,000 square feet increase in the fee will cost less than $5 for 80% of Lancaster's properties, including the vast majority of homes. Patrick Hopkins, the city’s director of administrative services, said the brunt of the increase will fall on properties with large, paved parking lots that contribute the most to runoff.