When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Mayor Danene Sorace said the city has improved its protocol for responding to reported high lead blood levels in children.

Why: The move follows concerns expressed by Benjamin Novak, who told council that he and his wife should never have received a letter from the city informing them of lead in their Marshall Street home and that failure to remove it would mean significant fines.

Background: The situation began when a finger-prick test on his 1-year-old son in December showed a level of 4.8 micrograms of lead per deciliter. Novak told council the doctor informed them that finger-prick tests can sometimes be wrong and that they should then test blood taken from the child’s veins. The follow-up test came back lower and well within a normal range, said Novak, who added that he and his wife made sure there was no lead in their home before buying it.

Concerns: Novak said even the finger-prick test was not at the 5 micrograms per deciliter level that he said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to flag lead levels. The CDC lowered its guidance in late 2021, saying that children within the range of 3.5 to 5 can receive prompt actions to mitigate health effects. The city’s lead ordinance does specify that a response must be prompted by results of a venous test. The CDC’s website notes that testing blood from a vein is often done as a follow up to high finger-prick results because those can show higher results if lead on the skin is captured in the sample.

City response: “First and foremost, I’m really grateful that your child is OK,” Sorace said. “I want to apologize for the alarm this caused you and your wife. It is certainly not our intention to alarm property owners.”

Why it matters: Lead is a neurotoxin and can affect brain development of children exposed to it. Lead paint — not banned until 1978 — remains prevalent in older cities including Lancaster. Sorace said a quick response is required but that while looking into Novak’s experience, city officials learned that the type of test used was not consistently being reported to the city through public health channels. “We have assurances that information will be provided to us so that when we are acting quickly, we are acting quickly with complete and thorough information,” she said.

Other business: Council approved the sewer plan for a proposed $59 million apartment complex on Lititz Pike called The Yards and voted to eliminate the Northwest Tax Increment Financing District established in 2008 to fund the Market Street Parking Garage. Council also gave city administrators approval to seek $6.47 million in grant money to pay part of what it will cost to replace a raw water intake line from the Susquehanna River to the Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant. This is in addition to the $20 million in grant money that the city has already requested from the state to replace additional lines.

Tree talk: Council approved Gerry Reidel’s appointment to the city’s Shade Tree Commission. Reidel fielded a question from a resident who decried the condition of many city trees. LNP| LancasterOnline reported in December that a new city inventory of trees on city streets and in parks shows: 251 open tree wells with no trees in them; 350 places where there are just stumps; 108 standing trees that are dead; and another 400 trees that are ailing and should be replaced. Reidel said much of what that resident noted is due to the way utility companies are trimming trees. “We currently do not have much influence over what they’re allowed to do,” Reidel said. “There are … things in the works to try and improve that. But yes, I know there are a lot of butchered trees right now.”