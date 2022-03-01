When: Council meeting, Feb. 22, held in council chambers and streamed online.

What happened: City Council approved a resolution allowing the city to be reimbursed $1 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for construction costs associated with the Conestoga Pines pedestrian and bicycle connection project.

Why it matters: To accept the money, PennDOT requires City Council to adopt a resolution to amend the original grant and authorize mayor Danene Sorace to sign a new reimbursement agreement.

Background: In 2019, council approved a reimbursement agreement between the city and PennDOT for a total grant funding of $962,378. The project is costing slightly more than expected, and the department has agreed to reimburse the overage amount, changing the total funding amount to $1 million. The revitalization of parks within Lancaster is an ongoing program designed to improve amenities and accessibility.

Quotable: “This is really from our perspective a housekeeping issue,” said Patrick Hopkins, city director of administrative services, when giving background on the topic.

Excessive noise: During the time for public comment, Angela Piel, resident on the 400 block of North Mary Street, brought up noise coming from a nearby bar. “The issues are fights, drinking on the sidewalk, excessive noise. In front of our house we’ve observed vomiting, public urination, illegal parking in front of a fire hydrant, broken bottles,” she told council. Piel said she has reached out to the owners up to five times in person as well as via email. She has also talked to the police, and she said that the problems is disrupting quality of life on the block. Another city resident also mentioned noise from a bar, saying it’s been getting worse since COVID-19 restrictions loosened up.

Shelterless count: Council President Ismail Smith-Wade El was not present at the meeting, as he was arranging the Point in Time count to document and count the unsheltered residents of the city. “This is extremely important work because it allows us to understand our unhoused population, make sure that we’re giving them the resources they need, and also that those resources come into our community,” council Vice President Amanda Bakay said.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet for their next committee meeting, March 1, in council chambers.