When: Council meeting, Jan. 28.
What happened: In a 30-minute meeting following the mayor’s State of the City address, council approved promotions for four city firefighters and conditionally hired three new firefighters.
What’s being done: Leading the list of those promoted is William Nonnemacher, a 14-year veteran of the department who was promoted to captain. Nonnemacher will serve as station commander for Station 6. Adam Bonholtzer, a 12-year veteran; Scott Slaymaker, who has been a city firefighter for 15 years; and 14-year veteran William Bickel were promoted to lieutenant. Conditionally hired were Grady Benson, Michael Peters and Angel Rosario.
Why it matters: The city’s 74 uniformed firefighters staff three engine companies and one truck company, manning three stations in the city 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2019, the department responded to 3,914 calls.
Quotable: “All (the new hires) have passed their written and physical tests. The Lancaster Civil Service members oversaw the selection process. Board members and fire officers from other city departments interviewed the candidates and found them qualified. I am really happy to have them as a part of the team,” said council member Xavier Garcia-Molina.
What’s next: The three new hires are conditioned on successful completion of the fire academy. City clerk Bernie Harris said the three have begun training and are expected to join the department after they finish at the academy.