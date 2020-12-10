When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: A lengthy project to bring the curbs at city intersections into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act is expected to finally reach completion next year following action by City Council to fund the remaining work. Council approved an amendment to the city’s capital improvement plan to allow $450,000 from a 2018 bond issue to be used to pay for accessible ramps at the intersections that have yet to be competed.

Background: In 2005, the city was sued in federal court by the advocacy group Lancaster disABLED for Change and Justice for violations of the disabilities act. The case ended with a consent decree that called for the city to bring the intersections into compliance by the end of 2022. The city originally set aside $1.5 million of the funds from its 2018 general obligation bonds to fund completion of the upgrades.

Why it matters: The original budgeted $1.5 million was an estimate to allow the project to get underway, knowing that additional funding would still be needed. In order to use funds from that bond issue, the work must be included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. This amendment updates that plan based upon the city now having good numbers for the cost of upgrading the approximately 350 ramps still to be completed.

Quotable: “The original budget was set a few years ago with the expectation that once we got close to finishing up the entire project — all the ramps that were required to be replaced or installed due to the consent decree — we would come back and amend the budget when we had final numbers,” said Patrick Hopkins, the city’s director of administrative services. “Now we have final numbers and a close to final schedule for the installation of the ramps. The additional $450,000 will allow us to complete the project, hopefully by the end of 2021, which would be a year ahead of schedule.”

Meeting schedule update: Council's second meeting for the month, usually held on the fourth Tuesday of each month, will be next week instead. Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Due to the timetable required for public advertising of the proposed 2021 budget, council will also hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 to adopt that spending plan.