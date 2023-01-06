When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: City officials asked for council’s approval to request a grant of $6.47 million from the H20 PA fund, a state program that assists municipalities fund public drinking water, sewer and storm sewer projects. The city would use the money for a new raw water intake line from the Susquehanna River to the Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant. If received, the city would be required to match a portion of that grant.

Why it’s important: This is the latest step the city is taking to pursue funding to help pay for aging infrastructure. Council in December granted staff permission to seek a separate $20 million grant. That one would cover nearly half the cost of replacing 10 miles of lines carrying water pulled from the Susquehanna River to the Susquehanna treatment plant and then to the Oyster Point reservoir. Replacement of those lines is expected to cost about $44 million, Stephen Campbell, director of public works, said in December.

Quotable: “This is the only opportunity we’ve had for grant funding for our water system,” said Mayor Danene Sorace. “This is part of the federal funds that flowed through the state Legislature and was established as the PA H20 fund, which is going to be wildly oversubscribed. We are just one of many, many (communities vying for that money.)”

Next step for The Yards: Council was also asked to sign off on the sewer plan for a proposed apartment complex on Lititz Pike called The Yards. That is just one approval necessary before developers could move forward on a proposed $59 million apartment complex on the site of the historic Stockyard Inn. The project is facing opposition from the owner of a neighboring business park, who filed two court challenges.

In other business: Council received a recommendation to eliminate the Northwest Tax Increment Financing District established in 2008 to fund the Market Street Parking Garage. Cities can set up these types of districts essentially to borrow against anticipated tax revenue within them, said Christopher Delfs, director of community planning and economic development. This district included the Press Building and the former Stahr Armory, now Decades. The $5 million note issued for the garage has now been repaid, so the city’s redevelopment authority voted in December to recommend dissolution, Delfs said. He added that dissolution would mean the roughly $300,000 that remains from the district would be distributed back to the taxing bodies that approved it: the city; Lancaster County; and the School District of Lancaster.

What’s next: Council could act on all three measures at its Jan. 10 meeting.