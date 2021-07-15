When: Lancaster City Council meeting held July 13 in council chambers and livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

What happened: Council members got a heads up that — due to the city’s structural budget deficit and failed attempts to change state regulations for how third-class cities can raise revenue — they’ll likely be hearing a proposal to increase city property taxes. They just don’t know when.

Mayor’s outlook: “The city has received a once-in-a-lifetime injection of federal support through the American Rescue Plan. This has staved off catastrophe for the city, buying us some time,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “However, a property tax increase is inevitable, and we will begin forecasting when and how much in the coming months.”

Why: The city budget for 2021 includes a budget deficit of nearly $5 million — not quite a third of the $15.4 million the city had in reserve at the end of 2020. The city has in recent years tapped into its reserves to balance the budget. City Business Administrator Patrick Hopkins said deficit figures do tend to land beneath budgeted amounts, noting the 2020 deficit was budgeted at $3 million but ended up being $280,000. “That took a lot of work and frankly a lot of pain,” Hopkins said. “We went through a furlough process and other things during 2020 due to the pandemic.”

Other measures: Council is considering refinancing a series of 2011 general obligation bonds and a 2015 general obligation note and plans to vote on those in late August or early September. But savings from measures like that aren’t enough, Sorace said. Nor, she said, can the city “economically develop our way out of a structural deficit,” noting new investment “does not translate into seismic shifts” in the cumulative value of assessed properties.

State situation: Sorace expressed frustration with what she called failed efforts to convince state legislators that property tax should not be the only revenue-creating option available to third-class cities. She also said “all eyes are on” a trial slated to start Sept. 9 for a fair funding lawsuit that contends the state’s funding system shortchanges public school students. That could, she said, provide some relief to city taxpayers who now pay 11.7 mills. Calculating that means a $1,170 tax bill for a $100,000 home.

Quotable: “The reality is that if we don’t have changes at the state level in how we are able to raise revenue to pay for the services that our residents demand and deserve, we’ve got a difficult financial road ahead,” Hopkins said.

In other business: Council also approved a resolution to apply for a $1.14 million multimodal transportation grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the South Water Street Bicycle and Pedestrian Boulevard planned from Vine Street to Fairview Avenue. Council also approved transferring row homes at 607 and 609 Rockland Street to the Lancaster Redevelopment Authority for use as affordable housing. Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development, said earlier this month the city recently bought those two properties plus an empty lot near them for $90,000. The city plans to keep the lot as an entrance to Millburn Park, which is being redesigned and which Delfs said had no previous formal access.