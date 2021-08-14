When: Aug. 10 City Council meeting in council chambers, streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

What happened: Council was introduced to seven members of a consulting team recently tapped to help with Lancaster’s new comprehensive plan, which city staff began scoping out roughly 18 months ago.

Why it matters: This planning document is supposed to help frame the way decisions are made for the next 10 years — including those related to zoning code updates, administrative policies and capital improvement projects. “We haven’t done this since 1993,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “So there’s a lot of work to do and there are a lot of pieces we are trying to fold together.”

Who are they: Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner, said a focus group of 19 city residents helped pick the consultants. Leading the team is Bergmann architects, engineers and planners, a national firm with Philadelphia-area offices in Conshohocken and Trevose. Also involved are Doylestown-based Eastwick Solutions; 4Ward Planning, which has offices in New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh; and David Rouse, an urban planner and landscape architect who once served as research director for the American Planning Association in Washington, D.C. At the helm is Bergmann’s Kimberly Baptiste, a vice president whose portfolio includes high-profile New York waterfront plans in Rochester, Syracuse and Broome County.

Timeline: Baptiste said several public input methods are being planned. A public kickoff event is slated for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Consultants toured the city and started meeting with a few community groups this week. The plan is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Cost: Sorace said the cost was not immediately available and will be announced at a future meeting. Half of the cost will be covered by philanthropic contributions, Sorace said.

Other business: Lemon Street resident Todd Reinhart told council he is among the “hundreds of people who petitioned the city last Friday to cease and amend” the Eastbound Connector Bike Route that’s planned for the street he lives on. He said there are some safety issues with the parking-separated bike lane that exists on one-way Walnut Street, and residents were surprised to learn the same design would be used on Lemon Street.

Reaction: Stephen Campbell, director of public works, said he regrets a plan development meeting was not better publicized. “This is an object lesson about what happens when we don’t necessarily take the extra care to make sure that all the different parties and stakeholders in the community know what’s going on,” Campbell said, adding that results of an online survey about the plan and an update about what’s next will be better publicized.

Pandemic relief money: The city is developing an interim affordable housing strategy to align with American Rescue Plan Funds, Sorace said. The plan could come before council as early as October. “The ball is moving and there are resources that we can bring to bear now,” she said. The city received $39.5 million that must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Also: Council gave the city approval to apply for Keystone Communities grants for streetscape improvements on South Ann Street and for Vision Zero-related work on South Queen and South Prince streets. Vision Zero is a plan that aims to achieve zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

Fire and police bureau promotions: Council had planned to vote on a proposal to remove seniority points from the promotion process in the city’s Police and Fire bureaus. But because the advertising timeline for that had expired, they pushed that issue back to its next meeting to allow for readvertisement.

What’s next: Masks will be available by the door at council’s Aug. 24 meeting. Starting Aug. 12, anyone who comes to City Hall will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, Sorace said.