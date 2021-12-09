When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: During its committee meeting, council continued discussion on a previously presented, proposed $67 million general budget for 2022. Council also discussed a an administrative ordinance allowing $3.16 million of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to be used in that budget.

Why it matters: That’s the portion of the overall $39.5 million in rescue funds that the city received that can — instead of being tied to a specific project — be factored into the budget as replacement for revenue lost due to the pandemic. City officials have said that those rescue funds — along with savings from some bond refinancing — are why the proposed 2022 budget does not include a real estate tax increase for city residents. The tax rate remains at 11.7 mills, equating to a tax bill of $1,170 on a property assessed at $100,000. The budget proposal does include an increase of $4 per quarter in the solid waste and recycling fee for all residential customers.

Calculations: City Business Administrator Patrick Hopkins said federal guidance allows for comparing 2019 revenue to what 2020 revenue would have looked like had it risen 4.1%. “It’s a very bizarre way of looking at things but I guess across the nation, on average, municipal revenues grow at a rate of about 4.1%,” Hopkins said. “I would love it if our revenues grew at 4.1% every year because that would mean we wouldn’t have a structural deficit.”

Reality: The city does have one, and it’s been dipping each year into dwindling reserves. City officials partly blame state limitations on how cities of Lancaster’s size can earn revenue. Pending council’s approval of a plan to move $1.5 million into the city’s internal service fund, the reserve fund would drop to about $15.2 million next year. Bond refinancing along with rescue funds has bought time protecting some of that. But Hopkins said bond savings go away in 2023.

Quotable: “The ARPA revenue replacement is a fantastic tool, but it’s a short-term tool. We can’t wait until the end of 2024 to try to figure out how we avoid that fiscal cliff,” Hopkins said. “We need to start now. And we also need to continue the work that the mayor has been doing with folks in Harrisburg to try to get some change there.”

Other: Council Member Jaime Arroyo said the city will by Dec. 17 issue a request for proposals for teams interested in providing compliance services and technical support on the city’s rescue fund spending. One of the team’s first tasks will be to complete — by the end of the first quarter of 2022 — at least one request for proposals related to affordable housing projects. Council has already earmarked $5 million in rescue funds toward affordable housing. “This lead time before the RFP release and response period after release will give time for community organizations to study the interim housing strategy, connect with partners and prepare clear and effective proposals,” Arroyo said.

What’s next: The proposed 2022 budget is posted at cityoflancasterpa.com. An hourslong Saturday meeting with budget presentations from each department is slated for Dec. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Council is expected to adopt the final budget at its Dec. 21 meeting.