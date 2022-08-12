When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Aug. 9, held in council chambers and streamed online.

What happened: Council approved a 13.7% water usage rate hike for city residents. The vote was unanimous. Council member Faith Craig was absent.

What that means: The average residential customer inside the city who uses about 12,000 gallons of water over a three-month period had paid $84.15 per quarter and will now pay $95.70. That’s about $3.85 more per month, $11.55 more per quarter or $46.20 more per year. Residents also pay a meter fee, which will not change. City Council last increased water usage rates for city residents in 2020. Mayor Danene Sorace and her chief of staff, Jess King, said they were not able to confirm when the change would go into effect.

Why now: This follows a rate hike that went into effect in June for suburban residential customers of Lancaster city’s Bureau of Water. In September, the bureau proposed a 21% rate hike to the state Public Utility Commission — its first such proposal since 2015. The commission instead approved a less-than-requested 15.4% increase for roughly 31,000 suburban customers. That means the bureau’s customers outside the city who use 12,000 gallons of water in a quarter will see their usage bills go from $70.52 to $81.40.

What for: Bureau officials say the hike is needed to help cover the cost of system improvements including a $15.5 million water tower and booster station on Millersville Pike and construction of a $23 million parallel transmission main from the Oyster Point reservoir in East Hempfield Township to Race Avenue as a backup to the existing main.

Other business: Council tabled, at Sorace’s request, voting on a sizeable packet of proposed city fee changes for demolition permits, inspections, certificates of zoning compliance, plan reviews and sidewalk permits. Sorace said staff is still reviewing and may adjust a few of the proposed changes. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El asked that once final proposal revisions are made, the packet be posted on the city’s website before any vote. Council also gave a first reading to bills to establish rules for flying flags at city facilities; amend the stormwater management ordinance; and bring some city guidelines for the Central Market Trust in line with what the trust had already been doing. That includes having more than nine directors — a move that Bruce Martin, president of the trust’s 13-member board, said ensures “that we have a board of sufficient size and stature” to expand the market’s reach.