When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Oct. 27.

What happened: Development in Lancaster city will get a little greener if City Council adopts a slate of proposed amendments to its subdivision and land development ordinance. The proposed changes, which were the subject of a public hearing and first reading, include environmental protections. The changes also include measures intended to improve the administrative efficiency of the process, technical corrections to conform with changes in city plans and state laws, and the institution of a community benefits survey to help gather data.

Background: The land development law is a municipality’s most basic tool for land-use regulations, governing the process for creating new property lines and for construction of public or private improvements. The city’s ordinance was last updated in 2015. The proposed updates are the result of a process that began in February as discussions by the city Planning Commission. The city’s Planning Bureau staff also sought feedback from other city agencies and the county Planning Commission in developing the changes.

Why it’s important: In addition to adding “protection and preservation of natural resources” to the law’s purpose statement, the changes include proposed guidelines intended to reduce light pollution and nuisance glare, restrictions on nonnative plants and trees, including the prohibition of invasive species, and a requirement that street trees be planted along public rights of way in all subdivision and land development plans. There will be new standards to promote the preservation of existing trees. Environmental impact reports will be expanded to include surface water, steep slopes, and historical, cultural and archaeological sites.

Quotable: “This is the culmination of issues and potential improvements that arose over the course of a period of years of working through specific subdivision and land development applications,” said Chris Delfs, the city’s director of the Department of Community Planning and Economic Development. “We have a collection of different types of changes and amendments that all add up to what we have learned over the past few years.”

What is next: Council is expected to act on the proposed changes at its Nov. 10 meeting. Delfs also told council to expect additional changes to be proposed in the future when the city updates its comprehensive plan.