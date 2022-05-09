When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, May 2.

What happened: An ordinance to appropriate an additional $924,890 of COVID-19 federal funding as revenue replacement will be up for a first reading at the May 10 meeting, following council’s unanimous vote.

Background: Although in December council approved $3.16 million in rescue plan funds to be counted as revenue replacement, the U.S. Treasury changed the revenue loss calculation as of January so that the city is eligible for almost $1 million more in revenue replacement funds for a total of $4.1 million, explained Patrick Hopkins, director of administrative services. The higher revenue loss calculation (anything less than a 5.2% growth factor) will also apply to federal COVID-19 funding in 2023 and 2024, he said.

Sidewalk loan program: Out of 700 notifications of sidewalk violations sent so far in 2022, 40 homeowners have signed up for the sidewalk loan program, said Stephen Campbell, director of public works. This is a higher response than expected, he said. Lancaster’s sidewalk loan program allows low-income homeowners to borrow funds for required sidewalk repairs at an interest rate of 2%, with opportunities to eliminate the interest rate or receive grants on a case-by-case basis.

Trick-or-treat resolution: On May 10, council will vote on whether to hold trick-or-treat on the same night as Halloween without exception going forward. Until now, trick-or-treat has been held on Halloween except when the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, in which case trick-or-treat is on the prior Friday.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 10 in Lancaster City Hall; the meeting will also be available to stream on the city’s YouTube page.