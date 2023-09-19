When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Sept. 12. Council member Jaime Arroyo and Vice President Faith Craig were absent.

What happened: Stephen Campbell, public works director, briefed the council on efforts to stop residents and landscaping companies from sweeping leaves out of city yards into the streets with the assumption that city staff will collect them. That’s what many people have grown accustomed to doing, even though that has been in violation of city code for more than 20 years, he said.

Background: In 2020, an ordinance passed requiring residents to bag leaves from their yards and place them out for a contracted trash hauler to pick up. Campbell said noncompliance has become more of a problem in the past two years, especially because city staff have started doing more street paving in-house rather than contracting it out. Staff had to stop paving work two weeks before Thanksgiving last year to deal with piles of leaves.

Cost: Each day that city staff is assigned to handle leaves costs the city about $8,600, which means if that were done for 10 days — as in the past — that’s $86,000, he said, adding that collecting leaves for all of November and December would equate to about $260,000. That’s an issue at a time when the city is trying to tighten expenses to tackle budget challenges, he said.

Quotable: “We don’t want to be spending money where the ordinance does not require us to, especially when it (the cost of picking up bagged leaves) is already incorporated in our trash contract,” Campbell said.

Communication: Information about what is supposed to happen with leaves went out in solid waste bills in February and again this month, including assigned bagged leaf pickup days.

Free bags: They are available to city residents and can be picked up at: the Recycling Dropoff Center, 850 New Holland Ave.; City Hall, 120 Duke St.; treasury office, 39 Chestnut St.; operations center, 225 Riverside Ave.; and the water department, 150 Pitney Road.

New finance leader: Council unanimously approved Mayor Danene Sorace’s pick for the administrative services director, a position that helps shape the city’s budget. Tina Campbell (no relation to Stephen) replaces longtime administrative director Patrick Hopkins, who retired in June after more than 20 years.

Background: Campbell has served as the city’s community fund development manager since spring 2022 and previously served as CEO of the local business development nonprofit Assets.

Resident question: Suzie Gomez asked Sorace if she would provide the names of the search agencies she used while looking for qualified candidates as well as the names of others interviewed. Sorace asked Gomez to submit her request to the city clerk in writing and, following a legal team review, documents that could be shared with her would be.

Quotable: “Director Hopkins leaves some big shoes to fill,” said council member Ahmed Ahmed, who chairs council’s finance committee. “And I’m fairly certain she (Campbell) will work toward the shared goals with city residents in mind. I look forward to working with her.”

Park sweeps: Several people took to the podium to express concern over what they said were recent police sweeps of parks where homeless people have gathered. That includes Culliton Park, known as Farnum Park prior to 2020.

Quotable: “These aren’t just their belongings that we might not see a lot of value in, but it’s truly everything that these people own,” said Milan Koneff, who works for a nonprofit as an outreach worker. “If you can imagine having everything you own being picked up by a stranger and thrown into a garbage can when you are not around, it can really set you back.”

More: Discretion and compassion is needed at a time when permanent options aren’t readily available, many said. “We can give out sleeping bags. We can help people get IDs and get ducks in a row, as they say, to help move their situations forward,” Koneff said. “But it doesn’t help when all those things go missing in a week because the cops had to come through and throw them away.”