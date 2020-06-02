When: Lancaster City Council meeting, June 1.

What happened: Council got a first look at how the city plans to spend $1.5 million in federal relief funds. Two separate grants will be used on eligible measures to prevent, prepare for or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: In April, the city was notified it would receive the funding in addition to $1.8 million in Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Like the previously allocated money, the federal funding must be spent on programs intended to meet goals laid out in Lancaster’s five-year action plan. The plan focuses on improved housing and services for low- and moderate-income residents and seeks to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and address homelessness.

How it will be spent: The first grant will be used to fund public health services ($155,000), emergency rental assistance ($450,000), rehabilitation and critical repairs of owner-occupied homes ($150,000) and economic recovery and development ($250,000). The second grant will be used on programs to address homelessness, with the bulk of the funds ($303,000) designated for emergency shelter support.

What's next: The city has received applications from organizations seeking aid, and officials will make decisions later this month “to get those dollars out into the hands of our community organization partners as soon as possible,” said Chris Delfs, director of community planning and economic development. A public comment period for the plans will run through June 5. The public may also comment during a hearing at council’s June 9 meeting. Once council has approved the plans, expected during that meeting, the plans will go to HUD for final approval. Funds are set be released in late June or early July.