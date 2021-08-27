When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Aug. 24 in council chambers, streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

What happened: Council rejected the city administration’s proposal to remove seniority points from the promotion process in the police and fire bureaus. A 3-3 vote meant the proposal lacked a majority needed to pass.

Why it matters: Administrators and council members have debated since early May whether eliminating the points would help achieve equity and inclusion in the bureaus. Mayor Danene Sorace has said it would. She and both bureau chiefs have talked in favor of the change. Leaders of local police and fire unions argued against it.

How they voted: Council members Jaime Arroyo, Amanda Bakay and Faith Craig voted in favor of removing the points. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and council members Janet Diaz and Xavier Garcia-Molina voted against doing so. Council Member Pete Soto was absent.

Their reasoning: Council members voting for the change did not speak on their decisions. “I think we can do better on how we do equity work that’s impactful. But also, because there is favoritism within the departments, I don’t want to move something forward that’s going to contribute further to that,” Garcia-Molina said. “And from the public’s perspective, even though I’m kind of surprised by it personally, they aren’t in favor of this. So for those reasons I’m going to be voting no.” Diaz read a list of names of Black, Hispanic and female members of both bureaus who she said would be harmed by losing seniority points. “I’m a woman of color. I know how hard it was for me to get where I’m at. And I’m not talking about politics. Just to get to where I’m at at the hospital. Or working in the field when I was in the union,” she said. “So I’m here fighting for them and fighting for the union. ... It would be a shame for this to pass.”

Last try: Sorace responded by saying seniority points would be lost by everybody. “We’re not targeting individuals of color,” she said. “While I understand the concern that this will impact individuals of color disproportionately in the process of advancement, I also just want to call out that in the fire bureau the entire command staff … does not have anyone of color.” Patrick Hopkins, director of administrative services, said, “We’re talking about long term, systemic change here. We think that prioritizing promotional opportunities based on factors that are more important than their length of employment is really where this focus ought to be.”

Oyster Point: Council approved using $5.9 million of the city’s $39.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy 30 acres of land at 1625 Stony Battery Road near the Oyster Point Reservoir. The city is considering using that land as a potential spot for future water system expansion.

In other business: Council issued a certificate of appropriateness for a 12-story, 126-unit building at North Queen and West Chestnut streets, upon the recommendation of the Historical Commission. The review and permitting process can now continue for the project of Wayne-based Rental Communities. Council also agreed to apply for additional HOME Program funding on behalf of the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corp. for the second phase of Conestoga North, an owner-occupied affordable housing development on Chesapeake Street near South Duke Street. That project has received previous grants including $250,000 from the state’s Keystone Communities Program. Council also heard a first reading for a proposed rezoning of an East Liberty Street commercial complex from central manufacturing to mixed use. The owner of Liberty Business Park wants to develop about 60 apartments. A public hearing on that zoning change will be held Sept. 14 with a vote possible that same day.