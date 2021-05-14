When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, held virtually, May 11.

What happened: Sticking with the city Historical Commission’s recommendation, Council unanimously rejected a proposal to convert a historic tobacco warehouse at 437 W. Grant St. into seven condos. Owner Stonecrest Builders had hoped to add two floors and planned to sell the top one as a single condo for around $1 million and the six below for between $500,000 and $800,000 each. The city Historical Commission decided the size of the proposed addition would overwhelm the original warehouse.

History: The empty, two-story building is the remaining half of what had been a pair of tobacco warehouses built in 1895 by RK Schnader & Sons after a cigar factory there was demolished, according to a city report. The Schnader family also had a three-story tobacco warehouse nearby, which is now home to Thistle Finch Distillery. Stonecrest’s warehouse had been used in the 1980s by The Red Cross and years before by Keystone Burlap Bag Co. It was individually listed in 1990 on the National Registrar of Historic Places.

Why it matters: “There’s nothing exceptional and unique about it and that’s what made it listable,” Suzanne Stallings, city historic preservation specialist, told City Council at a May 3 committee meeting. “It’s so representative and reflects an industry that was very important in Lancaster in the 19th century — the storing of tobacco. The farmland grew it and we stored it and processed it.” She said other cities “would kill” to have the number of historic tobacco warehouses that Lancaster has. “They are a valuable resource but a finite one,” she said. “And we lost an important one at the corner of Prince and Lemon where now we have a one-story CVS and a parking lot. We have to pay close attention to historic tobacco warehouses.”

Architect’s take: Peter Kerekgyarto, principal at Beers + Hoffman, had hoped that council would approve the project despite the Historical Commission’s recommendation due to some additional factors including a tight neighborhood parking situation that he said would require using the bottom floor for parking. “I think our design here strikes an appropriate balance between preservation and progress,” Kerekgyarto said.

Next step: Historical Commission member Steve Funk told Council on May 3 that the commission would likely have looked more favorably one additional floor instead of two. Benuel Esh with Stonecrest told Council that he didn’t think the project would be economically viable without both. Funk countered by showing pictures of other warehouse renovations that he said worked in Lancaster with what he said were less drastic changes. After the meeting, Esh said he hadn’t decided what his next step would be with the warehouse.

In other business: Council passed a resolution condemning discrimination and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Council also agreed to seek a $250,000 grant for Long’s Park.