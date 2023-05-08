When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, May 1. Council members Ahmed Ahmed, Janet Diaz and Katie Walsh were absent.

What happened: Council received but did not discuss a proposed administrative resolution “recognizing the city of Lancaster’s commitment to welcome our immigrant community, as evidence by its commitment to safety and equitable access to city services.”

Background: The resolution lists much of what Mayor Danene Sorace said last month the city was already doing following the advocacy group CASA’s news conference outside City Hall. CASA is urging legislation it dubbed the Lancaster Trust Act with an aim of ensuring city police and staff not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly called ICE.

Wording: The proposed administrative resolution states the city police officers do not intervene in federal immigration matters and “only cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when required by applicable law” and “that all persons, regardless of their actual or perceived citizenship or immigration status, should feel secure that contacting or being addressed by members of the Lancaster City Police Bureau will not lead to an immigration inquiry.”

More: Neither Sorace nor any council members commented on the resolution other than President Amanda Bakay, who thanked the mayor for putting it together quickly. The resolution would require city police to make available all public-releasable policies by March 31, 2024.

What’s next: The council will vote on the resolution at the May 9 council meeting.

Pocket park: Director of Public Works Stephen Campbell asked for permission to apply for a $250,000 grant from the state’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program to use on the construction of a Beaver Street pocket park.

Why it matters: The total cost of that park — where seating and two sets of playground equipment will be installed possibly around September — is expected to be $690,000. That’s higher than was anticipated, when $100,000 from the city’s stormwater fund and $90,000 from the general fund were budgeted for the park. Additional grant and private funding has already been secured, and this grant would make up the remainder of what’s needed, Campbell said.

Quotable: “It (the property on S. Beaver Street) came into our hands just as Culliton Park was being completed and it was discovered that the needs of the community were a little bit different now that Culliton Park was online,” Campbell said. “So it required an extensive re-outreach to community to identify the better uses for that site.”

What’s next: Council will vote to approve the grant application May 9.

Lombardo’s: Council considered a recommendation to amend the city’s sewer plan to accommodate Sam Lombardo’s planned $5 million renovation and expansion of the restaurant his family started 77 years ago. Council could vote on that sewer plan change May 9.

More steps: That’s just one of the blocks Lombardo needs to check before proceeding with plans that include demolishing a three-story row house at 227 W. James Street to make way for an expanded parking lot. The city’s historical commission last month denied his request to tear that down for the second time, saying that row house should be preserved.