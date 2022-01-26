When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: President Ismail Smith-Wade-El informed council and the public that 18 applicants meet standards and are eligible to fill the seat vacated by Xavier Garcia-Molina who resigned after completing just two years of his four-year term.

Why it matters: The application process closed Jan. 24, and by law, city council needs to fill the vacant seat no later than 30 days after a resignation, giving them until Feb. 11.

Background: Garcia-Molina handed in his resignation earlier this month, effective Jan. 11. Immediately afterward, City Council opened a call for applications to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of Garcia-Molina’s unexpired term. Anyone over 18 years old who has been a Lancaster city resident for at least one year, and is not a city employee or hold elected office in federal, state or county government, could apply.

Quotable: “We have received 18 applications ... and we will be bringing those people to City Hall to engage with counsel in an interview process. The meetings will be open to the public and they will be livestreamed just like our other meetings,” Smith-Wade-El said. He said the one exception is that there will be no public comment or questions to allow counsel to focus on the necessary interviews.

Moving forward: Two special meetings are scheduled, Jan. 27 and Feb. 1, with the sole purpose of interviewing candidates. At the Feb. 8 meeting, a motion will be made by any council member to name a candidate to the seven-member council. The nomination would need to receive a second and at least four votes to pass. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the voting meeting.

Road conditions: During the time for public comment, city resident Olga Rodriguez brought up road conditions on Clermont Avenue, where her mom, who Rodriguez is a caregiver for, lives. “There are so many potholes, and it’s only gotten worse,” she said.

Next meeting: City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 in the council chambers.