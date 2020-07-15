When: Lancaster City Council meeting, July 14.

What happened: On the heels of its program to help city restaurants by expanding outdoor dining opportunities, Lancaster City Council is poised to enact a measure for a similar program for the city’s retailers. Under legislation that received a first reading during the council meeting held by teleconference, retailers will be allowed to establish outdoor retail spaces on public streets and rights-of-way and in other public spaces.

Background: In early June, as Lancaster County moved into the green phase of the state’s reopening plan, council enacted legislation allowing restaurants in the city to obtain permits for special outdoor cafe areas on city streets, sidewalks and other public spaces. More than 20 restaurants have taken advantage of that plan thus far. The outdoor retail ordinance was drafted in response to requests by businesses for similar accommodations.

Why it matters: Public health experts believe the risk of transmission of the virus is much lower outdoors when people also wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing. Studies suggest outdoor air circulation helps disperse the virus, resulting in lower concentrations and less risk of infection. Studies also have shown that sunlight can be effective in killing virus particles in the air.

Quotable: "This is following in the footsteps of our very successful outdoor dining regulations ordinance," said Stephen Campbell, the city’s director of public works. "The goal here is to make the same type of possibilities or opportunities available to retailers should they wish to expand to have their wares sold or presented out on the sidewalks."

What's next: Council is expected to hold a final vote on the measure during its July 28 meeting.