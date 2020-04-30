When: Lancaster City Council meeting, April 28.

What happened: City officials will have some tools to enforce COVID-19 safety guidelines on the construction industry under a proposed ordinance to be voted on in May. Council approved first reading and advertisement of a bill that adds the weight of local law to guidelines set forth by the state Department of Health and the governor’s office.

Why a local law: The state sets guidelines for social distancing and protection measures such as wearing masks and providing additional hand-washing facilities at job sites. The guidelines also call for job site screening of employees and other safety measures. The city goes a little further than the state. The biggest difference is that crews working on construction jobs in the city are required to travel in separate vehicles. State guidelines encourage, but do not require it. The city will provide a copy of the policy to all employees and have it posted at job sites. The ordinance also will allow the city to take enforcement action, including stop work orders, if violations are cited. Director of Public Works Stephen Campbell said enforcement would include checking for compliance during regular permit inspections, observation during regular activities and citizen tips to the codes department.

Outreach planned: Campbell said the city will work to reach all current permit holders of of 800 commercial and 1,200 residential building permits about the new ordinance. All permit holders are required to notify the city before restarting work, and that will be another opportunity to provide contractors with the new guidelines.

Other action: Council approved adding $550,000 in COVID-19 safety and public security measures to city facilities. Most of the money —$450,000 — is designated for measures for City Hall, the police station, Central Market and other public facilities. The water department and the sewer department each were appropriated $50,000. Measures will offer more electronic access for payments and services and replace door hardware to eliminate the need for hands-on contact with door handles. Funding comes from a 2018 bond issue.

What’s next: Council will vote on the measures at its May 12 meeting. If enacted, the building ordinance would be in effect until ended by council. The law does require council to review the matter every six months.