When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, July 12.

What happened: City Council voted unanimously to approve a bill directed to prevent race-related hairstyle discrimination in the workplace, in housing and in schools. The bill was introduced by council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and originated with council member Faith Craig.

Background: In preparation for this bill, Craig did research on the CROWN Act, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair, which was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition. During discussion before the vote, Craig said the law “prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment, (and) educational opportunities, because of hair textures and styles, such as locs, braids, twists, and wraps.”

Quotable: “This feels like an excellent opportunity to protect the hair of Black folks and all the people of the African diaspora who have a variety of different and incredible hairstyles … that deserves protection.” Smith-Wade-El said. “It was always sort of insulting to spend hours and hours, sometimes pain, sometimes heat, sometimes $100, maybe more, working to get a hairstyle that both looks good and protects your hair from long-term damage, only to be told that it was unprofessional or unacceptable for your employment or school environment.”

Public comment: Members of the public voiced their support for the bill. This included Amber Sessoms, the principal and founder of Natural Inclinations LLC, and a member of the Council of Trustees for Millersville University. Sessoms spoke of the ways in which the “words and actions” of others made her feel the need to hide her natural hair, to become “invisible.” Sessoms said policies in public, work and educational settings that treat natural Black hair as though it is unprofessional or socially unacceptable forces Black people to change who they are — to “fit into a box that was not designed for any of us.” She said that this policy “allows us to be seen” and gives Black citizens “the opportunity to stand in our fullness, and those that are looking at us, to see us fully as human beings.”

More public comment: Hattie McCarter, the founder and CEO or McCarter’s Equitable and Distinctive Consulting Services LLC, said that there are centuries of legislative discrimination against Black expression. McCarter said, “I’m really excited about this legislation … because our hair is an expression of us. Our hair as Black women, it’s a representation of our ancestors. It’s a representation of our strength, our confidence as women, and just as Black people in general.”

Other business: City Council voted unanimously to approve the relocation of a liquor license from Millersville to the city. Alberto Flores, the proprietor of Bert’s Bottle Shop in Millersville, accompanied by attorney Aaron Zeamer requested an intermunicipal transfer of his liquor license. Flores was required to get approval to move the license because the liquor code limits municipalities to one liquor license for every 3,000 residents, and the city exceeds that number. Flores said his new establishment at 29 E. King St. will be a cafe featuring classic Belgian dishes and a wide variety of beers, seltzers, coffee and soft drinks. Flores says he expects to open his new location this fall.

What’s next: City Council committees meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 1. The full council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9.