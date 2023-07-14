When: Lancaster City Council meeting, July 11. Council members Janet Diaz and Katie Walsh were absent.

What happened: Council voted to give city administrators permission to apply for a $200,000 Keystone Communities Program grant to be used on improvements underway at Binns Park.

Total cost: Stephen Campbell, city director of public works, said $800,000 for work at the park across North Queen Street from Ewell Plaza, was originally designated in a city bond issue. He said costs were “negotiated down” to $650,000 and that with the $200,000 from this grant and a $125,000 contribution from the Binns family, the city’s cost will be about $325,000.

Fencing: “I know the county was talking about fencing it off and not allowing people there,” said city resident Darlene Byrd. “If we’re going to invest money, are we going to guarantee the public would have access to be able to use the park?” County officials have talked about ways to deter people from congregating or sleeping next to the county government building, saying that individuals have often stayed at Binns Park to sleep, eat or take drugs. Council President Amanda Bakay noted fencing around the park is in place due to ongoing construction, and the park will be accessible once it comes down.

Details: Campbell said he expects updates to electrical systems, drainage, lighting, new paint and landscaping to be complete by late August.

Lead pipes: Council gave administrators the OK to pursue a $1.9 million grant to fund lead pipe replacement in the west end of the city. The application to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority is the first of many funding sources city administrators plan to seek as they attempt to meet new federal regulations for identifying and removing all lead lines that bring water into homes and other buildings.

Specifics: The grant would address an area bounded by Fifth Street to the south, the municipal boundary to the west, Second Street to the north, and west of and not including Ruby Street to the east. That description of the area is a slight change from a resolution draft presented to council earlier in July, which Campbell said referenced streets from an old map.

Site selection: Byrd and another resident questioned why that particular neighborhood was selected. Campbell said it’s largely because that’s a neighborhood where city officials already know enough about the pipes to quickly turn around an application for an early-August deadline.

What’s next: Campbell said he recognizes frustration about not knowing when lead pipes in additional neighborhoods will be tackled, seeing how the city does not have “direct, clear, specific plans at this moment because we don’t yet have specific clarity of which properties have and do not have lead lines.” He said that will come and that a public information effort is likely to start in September.

Quotable: “Pennsylvania received $300 million of the $50 billion federal infrastructure funds for this purpose. So there’s a lot of money out there that we can apply for again …,” Bakay said. “I suspect we’ll be having more of these conversations and more of these types of resolutions to get our share of that money.”

Art vote: Council approved changes to the public art ordinance discussed in June including the addition of two alternate members to the city’s art advisory board and clarity on the board’s role in making recommendations.

Gun violence: Council passed a resolution in support of gun control legislation currently before the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The resolution notes that last year in Lancaster, seven people – including an infant – were killed with firearms and that another 10 were injured in shootings.

