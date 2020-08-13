When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: A proposal by Landis Quality Living to build a $22 million senior-living apartment building on West King Street took a step forward with council approving the developer’s requests to demolish two commercial buildings currently on the site. Council also approved a certificate of appropriateness for the construction of the seven-story building, which will hold 82 apartments for people age 55 and older.

Background: Landis Quality Living, a division of Landis Communities, plans to demolish the former Rendezvous Steak Shop, at 239 W. King St., and a building at 245 W. King St. that currently is the location of the House of Tacos. Both are located in the city’s Heritage Conservation District. The demolitions, and the new building, were reviewed by Lancaster’s Historical Commission, which recommended approval.

Why it matters: Landis Communities is the owner and operator of Landis Homes continuing care retirement community in Manheim Township. Evon Bergey, vice president of community initiatives for Landis, told council the company sees the West King Street project as providing affordable, middle market housing to seniors who have too much income to qualify for subsidized housing, but too little to afford the higher-end Landis Homes community. Landis expects the market to be households with annual incomes between $30,000 and $90,000.

Other action: Council also held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to rezone the former St. Joseph Hospital at 250 College Ave. to allow a mixed-use development that would include apartments, townhouses, offices and retail space. Although the matter will be subject to a public hearing during a special meeting on Aug. 27, council did hear public comment on the proposal, including reading more than 20 emails into the record. Comments ran about 3 to 1 in favor of the proposal, which could come up for a vote at that Aug. 27 meeting.

Schedule change: Council also held a first reading of an ordinance which would change the start time of its meetings to 6:30 p.m. Currently meetings begin at 7:30. The change would also give council flexibility to change its meeting time for any meeting, subject to all public notice and advertising requirements of Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act. If passed at council’s Aug. 25 meeting, the change would take effect in September.