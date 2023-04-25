When: Lancaster City Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: Council heard comments on a list of organizations recommended to receive $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city has tied to community facilities projects.

What’s next: A committee on April 3 chose 11 projects by 10 organizations from a pool of requests. Council could approve those on April 25.

Mixed reaction: During the meeting, representatives of several of the selected organizations thanked committee members, Mayor Danene Sorace, Council President Amanda Bakay, council member Jaime Arroyo and community development administrator Brynn McGowan. Among those organizations is Community Action Partnership, which would use some of the $400,000 it could receive for improvements to a home used by victims of domestic violence and some for repairs, lighting and air conditioning at the Crispus Attucks Community Center. South Ann Concerned Neighbors is recommended to receive $250,000 for a community hub in the Seventh Ward. Darlene Byrd, who represents that Southeast-based organization, said she was glad to see money being directed to Crispus Attucks in the Southeast but was not happy to see the bulk of recipients being in the city’s Northeast and Southwest.

Quotable: “The Southeast got the smallest portion, again bringing question to council about where we’re spending our money and the cry from the Southeast for continually being neglected,” Byrd said.

Background: South Ann had originally requested ARPA money tied to affordable housing but was urged to instead apply for the community facilities round. Byrd said South Ann asked for $886,000 but then received word that its hub would receive $400,000 in state grant money. Thus, South Ann cut its request to the city in half. Byrd asked council to reconsider its $250,000 award to give South Ann Concerned Neighbors the requested $400,000. Arroyo said recommended allocations would not fund 100% of any of the projects council will vote on.

Other projects: If approved, receiving the rest of the $5 million would be: Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, Lancaster Public Library, Spanish American Civic Association Development Corp., Brightside Opportunities Corp., Welsh Mountain Health Centers (also called Union Community Care), Church World Service, Uni-Vision Childcare and the Lancaster Recreation Commission. The latter would get $750,000 — the largest amount on the list — toward renovating Price Elementary School into a community center.

Impact there: Lancaster Rec Executive Director Heather Dighe said this would allow that organization to increase programming for seniors, up its number of child care slots to nearly 900 and allow for increased offerings in Head Start and early Head Start programming. The wait list for the latter is about 100 people, she said.

Quotable: “Our economy in Lancaster will not work without child care. This investment makes sure that we can provide economic mobility for working families,” Dighe said. “Please know that the investment of the American Rescue funds will pay dividends for decades to come in education, recreation, friendships, joy, enrichment and wellness for residents in the city of Lancaster.”

In other business: Council agreed to amend the city sewer plan for redevelopment at 422 Ruby St. Chris Delfs, director of community planning and economic development, said earlier in the month that plans there call for a combination of automotive spaces, a distillery, restaurant and a coffee shop, and a roastery run by Passenger Coffee. Council also agreed to enter cooperative agreements that would allow two groups to accept state grant funding. One is the YWCA Lancaster, which is being awarded $3 million in state grants for its capital campaign to modernize and repurpose its historic building. The other is College Avenue Property Holdings LLC, granted $1.5 million by the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program.