When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Council member Amanda Bakay introduced two ordinances that would use American Rescue Plan Act funds to balance the city’s current operating budget, ending Dec. 31. The city clarified the ordinances would permit ARPA funds to replace revenue in the 2021 budget for costs associated with costs with revenue shortfall attributed to the pandemic.

Background: At the Dec. 7 meeting, officials were unclear if revenue replacement ordinances would apply to this year’s budget or next year’s budget.

Proposed ordinances: One ordinance would allocate $3.16 million of the funds to the city's general fund, and the other would allocate $1.5 million of the funds to the city’s internal service fund. The internal service fund is where the city pays its medical claims from, and without rescue plan money, this fund would be depleted by the end of the year.

Rescue plan funds: The funds would come from the overall $39.5 million in rescue funds the city received that can be factored into the budget as replacement for revenue lost due to the pandemic, instead of being tied to a specific project.

New appointments to Zoning Hearing Board: Council unanimously approved the appointment of Christopher Aviles for a three-year term starting Jan. 1. Whitney Davis was also approved as an alternate member.

What’s next: Council is expected to adopt the final 2022 budget at its meeting on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Lancaster City Hall; the meeting will also be available to stream on the city’s YouTube page. The proposed 2022 budget is posted at cityoflancasterpa.com. The $313 million budget is for general operating expenses, the water fund, which serves 25% of Lancaster County’s population, the sewer fund and other enterprise funds.