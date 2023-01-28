When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: Gabrielle Buzgo, program manager for the Department of Neighborhood Engagement held a presentation about Neighborhood Leaders Academy, a program meant for community leaders who want to make the city better.

Why it’s important: Strong neighborhoods are among the key priorities for Mayor Danene Sorace’s administration. The Department of Neighborhood Engagement was established by Sorace to invest in and actively work with residents and their neighborhoods, and much of the department’s work centers on neighborhood revitalization and building and empowering community leadership.

Background: Neighborhood Leaders Academy was launched in 2019, in response to resident feedback about wanting to elevate issues, advocate for and make positive changes in neighborhoods. Since then, 92 people have graduated from the program.

Details: The academy, which is grant-funded, is a six-week training program for community leaders to develop projects. Included in the training is a public safety “deep dive,” a government 101 workshop, education on community resources and more. After these sessions, project implementation begins, and the participants work on realizing their projects. The academy is held twice a year, and residents can apply on the city’s website. Buzgo said the program is funded by Lancaster County Community Foundation, which has awarded over $11,000, and that they also work in partnership with Leadership Lancaster.

Examples: Some of the initiatives that had been led by residents include block parties, welcome packets to new residents, park improvements and more. During the meeting, council heard from a handful of graduates about what they want to do in their community. Emily White proposed a bus shelter on East King and Ann streets. Amos Stoltzfus is envisioning a podcast to help those living in Lancaster City better understand issues that affect their lives so they can be better equipped to advocate for solutions. Hawa Lassanah wants to improve access to healthy food in underserved communities and proposed low-cost meals from local chefs to be sold in Culliton Park, starting this summer.

Recognition: Council recognized Ismail “Izzy” Smith-Wade-El for his work at city council, where he served for six years, three of them as president. Last November, Smith-Wade-El resigned from council as he was elected to the state House of Representatives, representing the 49th District in southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. “He led council during some of our most important work, including the implementation of our lead safety program, the construction of our modern fire station, and navigating big changes through COVID-19, and many more,” current council President Amanda Bakay said. Now a state representative, Smith-Wade-El announced that he’s opening his office space in the city, Feb. 6, at 150 E. King Street, the former location of state Rep. Mike Sturla. “If there’s anything I can do, feel free to stop by my office,” Smith-Wade-El said.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet again Feb. 6.