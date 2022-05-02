When: Lancaster City Council meeting, April 26, held in council chambers and streamed online.

What happened: The city is updating the lead poisoning prevention and lead hazard control ordinance to strengthen the response time to children with elevated blood levels as well as expanding requirements for lead safety in homes built before 1978. The new ordinance will take effect January 2023.

Why it matters: It is estimated that some 91,000 homes in Lancaster County have lead hazards, often from lead-based paint. Lead poisoning can create damage to the brain and nervous system, as well as slowing growth and development. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children under 6 are at the greatest risk for health problems caused by lead exposure.

Background: During City Council’s committee meeting April 4, council members heard a presentation from Rebecca Geiser, the city’s deputy director of health, housing and community development, about the proposed updates to the ordinance. Following that meeting, some changes were made to improve clarity. Council approved those changes April 26.

Details: If a property owner receives notice from a health officer about a child 6 and under living at the property having elevated blood levels, the owner must schedule an environmental investigation within five days. An environmental investigation must be conducted within 10 days, and a report documenting the results must be submitted within 15 days. Should the property not pass the investigation, the child’s elevated blood levels are greater than or equal to 45 micrograms per deciliter, and their health care provider recommends removal from the property, the child and at least one parent or guardian will be temporarily relocated to a lead-safe location at the expense of the landlord.

Quotable: “Between now and January, we are in the process of a public education campaign about the hazards of lead poisoning, and we are also inviting landlords to workshops as this is rolled out,” Geiser said.

Fire chief appointment: Council unanimously approved Mayor Danene Sorace’s appointment of Todd Hutchinson as fire chief. “I am very grateful for your unwavering support. I will continue to work hard to develop and build community relationships that will further strengthen the services that we provide,” Hutchinson said. Sorace named Hutchinson as interim fire chief in January 2022, after Scott Little left and took over as fire chief in Manheim Township. At that time, it was Sorace’s intention to conduct a national search. “As you know, I have changed my mind about that search. The opportunity to appoint a chief from within is one that didn’t exist in 2018,” she said. Hutchinson has 25 years of experience in emergency services in Lancaster County.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet for its next meeting, May 2.