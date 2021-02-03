When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Council was briefed on a proposed ordinance to address personal delivery devices — self-driving vehicles resembling Mars rovers that deliver packages to your home or business. Companies like Amazon and FedEx have already completed pilot projects in some communities and are beginning wider rollout of the devices. Meanwhile, pizza, restaurant and grocery delivery services are eyeing their use.

Why it matters: They may not appear in Lancaster anytime soon if City Council approves an ordinance introduced during its committee meeting. The ordinance, which was advanced to the agenda of the next full council meeting for a first reading, would give city officials the right to deny permits for the driverless, robotic machines. Without a local ordinance, PDDs would be deemed approved if the operator obtained a state license.

Background: Under a bill passed by the state legislature, which became law without the signature of Gov. Tom Wolf, PDDs up to 32 inches wide,42 inches long, and 6-feet or less tall, are now classified as pedestrians. That means PDDs have the right to operate on sidewalks, the shoulder of roads and on any roadway with a speed limit of 25 mph or less. The law allows a municipality to prohibit the devices where they are determined to be a hazard.

About the ordinance: Lancaster’s proposed PDD law would put the burden of proof on operators to show a proposed use of the devices is not a hazard. The city would allow PDDs on private business or college campuses if they do not use or cross public streets and sidewalks.

Why is this happening: Officials said the historic nature of the city means conditions exist in many neighborhoods that make PDDs hazardous to operate. City solicitor Barry Handwerger said Public Works officials are skeptical about the safety of such devices on the city’s narrow sidewalks, streets and alleys. He said many sidewalks are made of bricks, uneven or in poor condition. There are also concerns about how PDDs would navigate around the city’s streetlights.

Quotable: “Public works is looking at this as presumptively being a hazard, but that doesn’t mean if they chose certain streets within the city and that is all they wanted to do it on, perhaps it would not be,” said Handwerger said. “Maybe there is a commercial area where there is not a lot of pedestrian traffic. We can’t presume.”

What’s next: The measure will receive its first reading Feb. 9. A vote on its approval is likely to take place at the following meeting, which is set for Feb. 23.