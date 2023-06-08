When: Lancaster City Council meeting, June 5.

What happened: Molly Kirchoff, the city’s program manager for public art and urban design, asked council to approve changes to the public art ordinance.

Details: The proposed changes would add two alternate members to the city’s art advisory board and more clearly spell out the board’s role in making recommendations. Kirchoff said the original ordinance, passed in 2010, “doesn’t really emphasize the reason why public art is made.” New wording defines public art as an “original work of art created by an artist in any medium in which its form, function and meaning is created to be viewed by the general public and is visible or physically accessible to the public from the right of way or located within a building that is under the ownership of or is affiliated with the city.”

What’s next: Council will vote on the changes June 13.

Why it matters: The changes are among several moves outlined in the annual public art report given to council by Kirchoff and art advisory board member John McGrann. There’s growing momentum in the city’s art program, said McGrann, the board’s longest serving member.

Collaboration: Kirchoff said she’s glad to be getting in on discussions early related to department of public works projects such as Water Street rain gardens. A survey on the city’s Engage Lancaster platform seeks feedback on what residents want to see in a sidewalk mosaic at the planned Plum Street roundabout. And early discussions are underway about art that could be linked to streetscape improvements for Ann and Juniata streets, she said.

Also: McGrann said the board is working on a mentorship requirement so when outside artists are brought into the city, local artists can learn from them. He also talked of affordability challenges with studio space and housing.

Quotable: “We’ve already seen a number of artists who couldn’t afford studio space here who have now taken up studio space in Columbia,” he said. “These people who have contributed to the success and beauty of our city are finding it more and more challenging all the time to have a sustainable and functional, affordable life in our city.”

Finances: Patrick Hopkins, administrative services director, asked council to approve on June 13 the sale of three years’ worth of tax claims. When tax bills aren’t paid in the city, they are turned over to Lancaster County for a collections process. It can take as long as five years for the city to see that money, Hopkins said. For the past several years, the city has worked, through the redevelopment authority, to secure loans against those outstanding taxes. The city gets about 90 cents on every dollar — a trade-off for being able to use the money now, he said. The process does not impact individual taxpayers going through a collections process.