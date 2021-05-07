When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, held virtually, May 3.

What happened: Council was given a proposal to remove seniority points from the promotion process in the city’s police and fire bureaus. Council tabled further discussion until late May after the president of the local firefighters union said the move caught members off guard.

What’s next: The first reading of the change will be at council’s May 25 meeting, with a vote in June.

Mayor’s case: The proposed amendment to the Civil Service ordinance would eliminate five points currently earned for seniority during the promotion process. “We as a community are looking to elevate the very best into leadership positions because these are the folks that are making the day-to-day decisions that are in essence protecting the lives and property … (of) city residents,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “Extra seniority points — and I understand that this is controversial — in my view do not level the playing field to make sure that we’re elevating that best person.”

Council questions: Council member Janet Diaz said “obviously we do want to make changes to diversity,” but she said eliminating the points seems unfair to senior members. She asked whether there are state requirements for the police and fire promotion process. Some standard provisions must be in place statewide but there can be local variations such as the extra points Lancaster gives for city residency and second language proficiency, city Business Manager Patrick Hopkins said. Council member Amanda Bakay asked how often five points becomes a deciding factor for promotion. “Five points is a lot because everybody is probably within a 1-to-3-point ratio of where they’re at on the scoring,” Fire Chief Scott Little said. Council member Xavier Garcia-Molina asked what reaction has been among senior members. Sorace said the reaction has been mixed in both bureaus.

Union view: Geoff Stone, president of Lancaster Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 319, said the union should have been consulted sooner about plans to change a longstanding practice. “And for you to say that (with) seniority points you’re not getting the best person would be to say that you did not promote the best person.”

Budget and finances: Council also received a report on last year’s finances. Hopkins said preliminary numbers show the city will see less than a $150,000 deficit, thanks to a variety of factors that worked out better than expected. The city got $850,000 in CARES Act funding. Building permits were booming. And money that the city got from real estate transfers was more than planned. Furloughs, hiring freezes and unfilled vacancies reduced expenses, he said. And some projects were put on hold, which also reduced spending.

Up next: Council will vote May 11 to seek a $250,000 grant from the state greenways, trails and recreation program that would be used for a northern section of Long’s Park where a $1.1 million stormwater management project is planned, said Stephen Campbell, director of public works. The newly sought grant would be used to pay for things like bridges, a trail, boardwalks and signs to make the stormwater project “as parklike and pedestrian-friendly as possible,” Campbell said. Council is slated vote on resolutions to support fair public school funding in Pennsylvania and to condemn discrimination and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.