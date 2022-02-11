When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting and regular meeting, uncharacteristically held on back-to-back nights – Feb. 7 and 8 – due to the way calendar dates fell this month.

What happened: Council on Monday once again heard a parking official’s pitch to increase on-street parking rates in downtown Lancaster from $1 per hour to $2.50 per hour. On Tuesday the council heard mixed reaction from the public.

What’s next: The increase goes before council for a vote on Feb. 22.

Opposition: Gary Ziffer, whose wife is a longtime merchant on North Queen Street was among a handful of people who spoke against the increase. He suggested it would not encourage many people to go to garages – as parking officials assert – but would instead discourage them from visiting the city. “The biggest complaint always from people coming in to shop … is the parking,” Ziffer said. “Not only just the rates … but also … the people who give the tickets out, they seem to be hiding in the bushes sometimes.”

Support: Tony Dastra, who is a frequent public commenter, was the one person speaking in favor of a hike and said it should actually be higher. Dastra said “cars are cluttering the community” and that mass transit is too often overlooked.

The pitch: Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, on Monday recapped a presentation he’d given previously to council and city business owners. He asserted that a low turnover in on-site spots makes it harder for customers to handle quick errands and adds to traffic snags as motorists keep circling blocks.

Quotable: “We’re not forcing anyone to do anything they don’t want to do. We’re not saying you have to park in the garage,” Cohen said Monday. “What we’re doing ... I guess you could categorize as passive enforcement.”

In other business: Council approved a sewer control plan for development of the former Rebman’s building at 800 S. Queen St. Proposed plans there call for 69 units, ground-level parking and space for a grocery store. Council also voted to accept a state Automated Red Light Enforcement grant of about $235,000 to be used on improvements at Queen and Farnum streets, near Carter & MacRae Elementary School. Stephen Campbell, director of public works, said Tuesday that the city would provide $40,000 toward changes at the intersection, which has seen many accidents. Changes to be completed in 2023 would involve curb bump-outs and flashing warning lights, he said.

Coming up: Council will, in March, likely be presented with proposed changes to some city fees. City Business Administrator Patrick Hopkins on Monday said a commissioned fee study, under review by staff, examines how much various services cost the city, calculates how much the city recoups through fees and makes recommendations for changes. For example, the city received requests for 1,221 accident reports in 2019. It costs the city $105,671 to process that load, and the city recoups $18,315 through $15 charged for each report, he said. That’s as much as the state allows a city Lancaster’s size to charge, Hopkins said. “So there are some places throughout this fee study where we don’t really have an option.” Hopkins also gave an example where the city has authority to set fees, such as big commercial renovation projects. There were 74 of those larger scale projects in 2019, which cost the city more than $311,000 to handle, Hopkins said. Through fees, the city recouped about $45,000, according to the report. Hopkins said concerns a decade ago about driving developers away may no longer be valid, with so many large projects underway. “It doesn’t mean that we necessarily would want to fully recover the cost. But there’s a discussion there to be had.”