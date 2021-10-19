When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Residents expressed concern about proposed snow-related amendments to the city’s streets and sidewalk ordinance. Here are some of the proposed changes. When a snow emergency has ended, all city parking restrictions that apply to regular street cleaning would be immediately reinstated. Snow removal would be officially defined as part of street cleaning. Parking on the opposite side of the street would not be allowed on narrow streets. And, once a cleaner or plow has been down a street on a day designated for cleaning, people would be allowed to resume parking there rather than having to wait until the end of the posted time window. That is, unless temporary signs are posted stating the remainder of that window is still needed for other work such as construction.

Why it matters: In a city already stretched for parking, snow removal is an ongoing challenge. Tickets have been issued. Cars have been towed.

What’s next: Council is slated to vote on the proposed changes on Oct. 26. Members may decide to table the vote until after a city Traffic Commission meeting happening at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in City Council Chambers. That meeting was mentioned as a potential place to gather additional feedback. Oct. 22 is the deadline to get on the agenda for the Traffic Commission meeting.

Quotable: “Part of the problem that is created if we don’t take action is that – rather than within eight working days of a snowfall all of the parking lanes being clear – this can extend for two or three weeks because we will not have been able to get in there to clear out the streets and make more parking available,” said Stephen Campbell, director of public works.

Some specifics: Say a snow emergency is declared ended on a Wednesday night. On Thursday, residents who park on a street that is designated for regular street cleaning on Thursdays “will have to find a way” to move their vehicles elsewhere, Campbell said. In theory, less hand shoveling of parking lanes – something some residents now do on their own – would be needed in some cases. “If you are lucky enough that the snow emergency was lifted the night before … if that day after is your zone for street sweeping, it’s your zone for clearing the parking lanes as well,” Campbell said.

Public comment: Whitney Davis, one of a handful of city residents who raised questions about the plan, was not convinced. “You’re speaking about luck, and luck does not provide me with a parking spot … ,” Davis said. “Where do we go when we already have nowhere to go? How are you going to communicate with the community so that everybody’s on the same page?”

Potential solutions: Campbell acknowledged finding an alternative spot to park a vehicle on cleaning days can be tricky – especially for residents who live far from the Lancaster Parking Authority garages. Campbell said during an Oct. 4 committee meeting that he’d like to explore ways to make arrangements with garages not run by the parking authority, perhaps churches or other facilities.

Domestic violence: Mayor Danene Sorace presented a proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness month and described something that happened last week when Sorace was out talking with people a few blocks from City Hall. “I had an experience in which a woman was thrown out of her home with a 40-ounce beer can that was thrown at her and a ton of yelling and screaming,” she said. Sorace added that because she happened to be there, she was able to talk to and be a support to that woman. “I would call on all of us to do all that we can, in every way that we can, to help survivors – when they’re ready – to access the services that are available in our community.”