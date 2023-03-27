When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, March 14.

What happened: Stephen Campbell, director of public works, gave an update on the city’s sidewalk repair program, which began last year. He previewed roughly 200 properties to be tackled in 2023.

Why it matters: Property owners of third-class cities in Pennsylvania, including Lancaster, are required to maintain and pay for sidewalks. The city is required to make sure that is happening and needs to ensure repairs are done before streets are paved, Campbell said.

Options: Those who receive sidewalk violation notices can themselves hire someone to make repairs, provided sidewalks then pass city inspection, Campbell said. Of the 715 properties involved in the program in 2022, 198 picked that option. The program also allows people to instead let the city handle logistics, using a single contractor hired for bulk sidewalk repair. Those who do that could choose to pay over time at about $100 per month or could get a low-interest loan to further reduce monthly payments, Campbell said.

Discount gone: In 2022 property owners were given a 10% discount if they paid up front — an option that more than half of the 715 involved selected, Campbell said. That discount will no longer be offered. Based on first-year feedback, paying that 10% from city coffers is not needed to drive program participation, he said.

Where: Campbell showed a map of which sidewalks have the focus this year. Those are scattered throughout the city, with notable concentrations in the Southeast and a neighborhood above New Holland Avenue. Lemon Street is also in the lineup. Additional locations could be added based on complaints, Campbell said.

Borrowed money: Council voted to essentially loan $650,000 of the $2.5 million in the city’s Enterprise Zone Loan fund to the sidewalk program. Campbell said that should allow the program to become self-sustaining in about three years. Part of the city’s cost is paying set-up costs to the contractor whose winning bid this year was 25% higher than the winning 2022 bidder. He said that percentage increase is in line with those seen on other projects. Cost per property owner vary with project size, he said.

Fund history: The Enterprise Zone Loan fund was once used for capital improvement loans to businesses but has not been used for that purpose in some time, said Chris Delfs, director of community planning and economic development. The money in the fund is made up of repayments from those original loans, he said. Delfs added that many businesses now turn instead for capital improvement assistance to programs like those run though the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone, which is overseen by The Lancaster City Alliance.

More: “There was really a hesitation to cite property owners for sometimes egregious violations related to their sidewalk because of the financial burden that it would take,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “How do we create safe streets for pedestrians for elderly, for people pushing strollers and wheelchairs, if we don’t have a mechanism to help people pay for it?” Utilizing the loan fund for that mechanism made sense, she said.

In other business: Council approved a request to seek reimbursement of up to $96,800 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in support of Bike It, the city’s bike-share program. That would allow the program to increase the number of bikes from 25 to 50. Council also voted to amend fees that developers pay when submitting subdivision and land development plans for review. Application fees will still exist, but there will now be hourly billing.

Thaddeus Stevens: Council amended the city’s sewage facilities planning module for a proposed subdivision on the site of the former Shell’s Disposal and Recycling Center property off South Franklin Street. Thaddeus Stevens Foundation wants to build single-family or duplex homes there that would then be put up for sale. Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner, said land development approval is still needed. Affordability requirements would be in place and the homes could be sold only to existing city residents, he said.

— Rebecca Logan, For LNP | LancasterOnline