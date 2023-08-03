When: Council meeting, Aug. 1. Council members Ahmed Ahmed, Faith Craig and Janet Diaz were absent.

What happened: City Solicitor Barry Handwerger asked for council’s blessing on the specifics of a 30-plus-page deal with Virginia-based telecommunications company Shentel.

Background: This follows Mayor Danene Sorace’s April announcement that city administrators had picked Shentel to revive and build the municipal broadband project that could provide high-speed, low-cost internet service to every city resident. That effort had been at a standstill since 2017 because of lawsuits over the use of PPL utility poles for fiber optic wires.

Who is Shentel?: The company traces its roots to 1902 when it was working to bring the phones in cities to the Shenandoah Valley countryside. Last year it rebranded its fiber offerings under the name Glo Fiber. Shentel has been making a push in Central Pennsylvania. During an Aug. 2 earnings call, Shentel officials highlighted a map that showed Glo Fiber markets already launched in Carlisle, Shippensburg, Waynesboro, Lancaster County and York County with planned Go Fiber markets in Greencastle and State College.

What’s next: The resolution now moves to council’s Aug. 8 meeting. Council will later be asked to approve an ordinance that locks in a federally-required franchise agreement. The agreement gives Shentel three years to make connections available for every residential address in the city.

Disruptions: “I don’t anticipate any disruption except for existing LanCity Connect,” Sorace said. “In terms of other impact on the city, it’s just the impact that construction would have, which in the city will be more minimal than in rural jurisdictions where there’s a lot of underground installation,” Handwerger said.

Phased in: The agreement will give many residents access to Glo services sooner than three years.

Quotable: “One of the things that became abundantly clear out of the pandemic was the digital divide that separated lower-income communities, communities of color, who did not have access to high-speed internet who were unable to access their education, health care, jobs etc.,” Sorace said. “Closing this divide following the pandemic became a federal priority, not just one here in Lancaster. And, quite honestly, we’re going to beat most every community to the punch.”

Other business: Council was expecting to hear a second request from restaurateur Sam Lombardo to overrule the city’s Historical Commission’s third denial of his request to tear down a 19th century row house on West James Street. President Amanda Bakay announced at the start of the meeting that the request was withdrawn and would not be discussed.

Apartments: Council did hear a Historical Commission recommendation to approve plans for a Milburn Apartments LLC project at 607-609 Rockland Street and will vote on that Aug. 8. Those buildings were severely damaged by fire in 2020. Council last year allocated $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward that affordable housing project by Chestnut Housing Corp. — a nonprofit that grew out of an outreach of East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church. Architect Rick Walker told council that 609 would be renovated with a mind toward replicating historical details. The building at 607 was not historical and would be demolished, Walker said. The project will add eight units to the city’s housing stock. Construction could begin in November, said Chad Martin, Chestnut Housing’s executive director. He said the preference would be to house people who have experienced homelessness.