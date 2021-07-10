When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, July 6, held in council chambers and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

What happened: City Council heard a revised proposal to increase the mayor’s salary. It differed from a salary proposal officials discussed in June and then tabled.

History: The last time City Council made changes to the mayor’s salary was in 2016 when members unanimously voted to increase pay for whomever landed in the mayor’s office in 2018. At the time of that vote, Rick Gray — a longtime defense attorney — was paid $77,932 annually for being mayor as he had been since 2009, based on a salary set by council in 2005.

Specifics: Mayor Danene Sorace — who is seeking a second term — was paid $85,000 in 2018 with a salary increasing 1.5% each year to $88,883 in 2021. The proposal presented to council in June would have followed he same annual percentage increase, starting in 2022 and taking it to $94,337 in 2025. The revised proposal would instead keep the mayor’s salary at $88,883 for 2022. Each year after that the mayor’s salary would be increased by the same percentage boost given to members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. If the General Assembly votes to freeze salaries for any period, as happened last year, the Lancaster mayor’s salary would also be frozen, said Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator.

Comparison: Hopkins said that when he looked at the budgeted salaries of all full-time city employees, the mayor’s current salary was around 78th on the list meaning that almost a quarter of the city’s employment base has a higher annual base compensation. “I think that’s a disconnect that doesn’t make sense,” he said.

What's next: Council will give an official first reading to the proposal on July 13 and could vote on July 27. Hopkins said his interpretation of state code means that council has until early August to vote on a salary increase or the mayor's salary would be frozen for four years.

Quotable: “For the last mayor’s administration, we had a white man with money that could afford to freeze (the) salary. And now we have a second female mayor. … Our second mayor that’s a female should not be making less money than her male counterparts within her team,” said council member Xavier Garcia-Molina. “Is the salary pay equitable and fair? It's frankly not. It was set up that way by an individual who had the privilege to do so.”

Also: Council advanced some COVID-19-related items to its July 13 agenda, including repealing an ordinance adopted last year addressing construction guidelines. Council will also consider changing the city’s pandemic-related outdoor dining permits into licenses, set to expire at the end of this year. About 30 city restaurants got those, said Stephen Campbell, director of public works. What happens next year with outdoor dining remains to be seen.

Sewer and water relief: Council is also looking at some tweaks to the sewer and water bill collections process. Service has not been cut off during the pandemic and overdue accounts are up considerably for customers both in and out of the city. Eventually that process will need to resume, said city officials, who are encouraging customers to apply for assistance. Just a fraction of the $34 million available for rental, utility and court cost assistance in Lancaster County had been spent as of mid-June.