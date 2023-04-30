When: Lancaster City Council meeting, April 25.

What happened: Council discussed two potential paths for putting teeth into what Mayor Danene Sorace said is the Lancaster city police’s longstanding practice of not cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly called ICE.

Background: On April 11, CASA, an advocacy group, held a news conference outside City Hall before urging council to adopt CASA-proposed legislation dubbed the Lancaster Trust Act. Two Mexico natives shared with council how encounters with law enforcement led to encounters with ICE.

Update: Sorace said she looked into those incidents and neither involved city police, adding she is frustrated not all communities in Lancaster County share the city’s take on ICE. Sorace said codifying administrative policy will make the city’s practice official. Chief Richard Mendez said every policy has been under review since he took the helm in July, and once that process is complete, revised policies would be made publicly available.

Police comments: “We do not and have not cooperated with ICE. This has been our practice for as long as I can remember,” Mendez said. “I’ve been with the department 23 years, and it’s just not something your police department does.”

Reasoning: Council member Lochard Calixte, who moved to Lancaster from Haiti, said cooperation with ICE can create problems for local law enforcement. “Community members may be hesitant to come forward to seek help, report crimes (or) cooperate with law enforcement for fear of being deported, separated from their families or otherwise targeted by ICE, which can result in reduced public safety for the entire community,” Calixte said.

CASA request: Nick Katz, CASA’s general counsel, argued that legislation would have more impact than policy. “Operating with the force of law, the Trust Act would signal to all Lancaster residents that they do not need to fear interacting with city government at any level, whether that be for accessing … benefits or interacting with the police,” Katz said.

Quotable: “Either of these paths (codifying policy or adopting legislation)… are not going to fundamentally change what we are doing right now,” Sorace said. “Because we are doing all of the things that are aligned with our values as a welcoming city that embraces its diversity and does not ask questions about immigration status or documentation related to legal residency.”

Question: After council member Katie Walsh asked if there would be a problem in going with both options, Sorace said the Trust Act would require expending additional resources and wouldn’t make any improvements beyond what’s already being done through administrative policy.

Also: Sorace added that she “felt badly” city police were made the center of discussion on April 11, given that they weren’t involved. “We have a bureau that has been working very hard to build trust. Especially coming out of 2020,” said Sorace, who picked Mendez to lead the city’s police force following the unexpected resignation of John Bey, who was chief just 18 months. Bey’s hiring followed the 2020 departure of Jarrad Berkihiser, who Sorace said she came to doubt shared her vision after city officers were criticized for how they responded to protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

What’s next: Discussion is expected to continue. No motion was made regarding the Trust Act.

Other business: Council unanimously voted to award a combined $5 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to community facilities projects planned by the following: Lancaster Recreation Commission, Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, Lancaster Public Library, Spanish American Civic Association Development Corp., Bright Side Opportunities Center, Welsh Mountain Health Centers (also called Union Community Care), Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, Church World Service, South Ann Concerned Neighbors and Uni-Vision Childcare.