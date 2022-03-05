When: Lancaster City Council meeting, March 1, held in council chambers and streamed online.

What happened: During this committee meeting, council members were apprised of state funds that will provide $140 million of gaming revenue to support public projects across the state, potentially some in Lancaster.

Why it’s important: The city has until March 15 to submit applications on behalf of organizations seeking some of that money. The funds must be used for capital projects, not operating projects.

Applicants: Council reviewed five proposed resolutions authorizing the city to move forward as middleman for the applicants at the March 8 council meeting. The applicants are: Tenfold, The Spanish American Civic Association, YMCA Lancaster, South Ann Concerned Neighbors and the City of Lancaster.

Background: Jess King, the city’s chief of staff, went into detail about the grant application process. “It opened in late January, the deadline to submit is mid-March and we need a resolution to do so. The only organizations that can apply for these funds are local units of government. So these organizations came to us and asked the city to apply,” she explained.

Quotable: “Our plan is that the organizations really need to do the legwork to the application. If awarded, that’s where we would be doing the administrative heavy lifting for the duration of the grant,” King said. The grant would essentially flow through the city, and the city is allowed to request 2% of the total grant award as a reimbursement.

Binns Park: The city can apply for gaming revenue to support a capital project. If awarded, the city’s share of funds would support renovation and upgrades of Binns Park in the 100 block of North Queen Street.

Supporting Ukraine: Also moved forward to voting next week was a resolution stating Lancaster City Council stands with the people of Ukraine. “The reason why I brought this resolution forward was because I feel that the invasion of Ukraine has been very devastating, and we need to denounce this immoral progression,” council member Janet Diaz said.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet again March 8.