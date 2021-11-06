When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Council heard a request to approve a memorandum of understanding ordinance with East Lampeter, Lancaster and Manheim townships and the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation. The agreement is necessary to take the next steps in the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project. The city is also being asked to contribute $75,000 to that project.

Why it matters: Physical work on the project is expected to begin in 2022 and would take 5 to 7 years to complete. It aims to excavate about 143,000 cubic yards of sediment from a stretch of the creek that runs from Marietta Avenue to Swarr Run along with restoring the surrounding floodplain and installing a recreational trail.

Cost: Estimates put the cost at around $14 million. So far, more than $1.1 million has been contributed by the Steinman Foundation, $100,000 from Lancaster County and $130,000 from private donors. About $880,000 for the first phase of construction has been secured from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Clean Water Program and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation small watershed program with applications for other sources of grant money outstanding. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group.

What’s next: Council will give the ordinance a first reading on Nov. 9 and could vote on Nov. 23.

Stepping stone: Most of the Little Conestoga project does not touch city property. The exception is an outfall area near Park City Center. Stephen Campbell, director of public works, said the memorandum of agreement is an example of how regional partnerships can be built to tackle water problems. “We have to … get out of the idea that we are a silo, that we can only control the things that we literally have physical control over,” Campbell said. “We have to be partnering with the different municipalities and entities in order to make a much larger difference.” He said that also applies to the health of the Conestoga River, which was involved in a sewer overflow presentation also given to council.

Report specifics: The report documented 51 overflow events from January through September. In a typical year, overflows — which can last several minutes or several hours — occur on between 55 and 65 days in at least one of five outfalls along the Conestoga River. Remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 resulted in 176 million gallons of combined sewer overflow. That’s more than half of the amount of overflow that resulted during the first eight months of the year. City officials are working on a combined overflow 20-year plan required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to meet requirements of the city’s wastewater discharge permit. Council was told that an anticipated 2022 completion date for that may be overly optimistic.

Quotable: “We are moving into a new reality with climate change, the severity of the storms (and) the frequency of a lot of volume of rain happening,” said Mayor Danene Sorace, commenting on what she said complicates the city’s efforts to incrementally reduce the number of sewer overflows. “Our system is built for a certain amount of rain and volume. And our ability to build controls that meet average precipitation — when that average precipitation continues to escalate — is particularly daunting.”