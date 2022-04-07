When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, April 4, in council chambers and streamed online.

What happened: Lancaster City Planning Commission presented proposed zoning changes limiting short-term rentals, often used as Airbnbs, in the city.

Why it matters: Lancaster City has a record of 41 units legally being used as short-term rentals. Lancaster County Treasury has a record of additional 29 units that are registered for tax purposes but not registered with the city. The city has contracted with a third-party company, Granicus Host Compliance, to identify and monitor short-term rentals that operate in the community. The firm estimates there are about 200 short-term rental units.

Background: Since January, the planning commission has held five public meetings on zoning changes as well as a listening session on short-term rentals. Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner, presented four goals to council: increase opportunities for housing in the city; create a mixed-use and walkable urban environment; update short-term rental regulations; and correct technical issues. The proposed zoning amendment is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, Growing Together. This plan includes strategies to improve affordable housing options, protect and strengthen neighborhoods, and promote livability.

Quotable: “The neighborhoods that you and me are all familiar with would primarily be off-limits to purchasing full houses and flipping them into short-term rentals,” Smith said. Currently, short-term rentals are allowed in the R3 and R4 districts, covering most of the residential neighborhoods in four square miles of the city. “We’ve been hearing from many residents that there is a proliferation of speculative investment and purchasing of houses. We felt that it was prudent to recommend removing short-term rentals by right from both the R3 and R4 districts,” he explained. Several residents were present at the council meeting, expressing support for the proposed changes.

Details: If the bill is passed, short-term rentals would still be allowed in commercial districts and mixed-use districts. The units that are currently legally being used as short-term rentals would be able to continue to operate. Units that are not in compliance with the current zoning ordinance would not be able to operate. Homestays, a term for when a room is rented out in a unit you occupy, would be addressed, and so would parking requirements for short-term rentals.

Next steps: Council will hear a first reading and public hearing at 6:30 p.m. April 26 meeting in council chambers. The proposed ordinance, Administration Bill No. 07-2022, can be found on the city’s website. Council’s next meeting is April 12.