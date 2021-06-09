When: Lancaster City Council meeting, held virtually, June 1.

What happened: During its committee meeting, City Council discussed proposals to increase the salaries of the mayor and council members. If approved, and if Mayor Danene Sorace is successful in her bid for reelection, she will be paid a total of $57,337 more for her second four-year term as mayor than her predecessor Rick Gray was paid for his third and final four-year term. Because City Business Administrator Patrick Hopkins was not at the meeting, council tabled further discussion of the mayor’s salary until its July 6 committee meeting. Council indefinitely tabled a separate proposal to increase council member salaries for the first time in 16 years.

History: The last time City Council made changes to the mayor’s salary was in 2016 when members unanimously voted to increase pay for whomever was in the mayor’s office in 2018. Gray was then making $77,932 annually and had been since 2009, based on a salary set by council in 2005. Council last changed its pay in 2005 when the annual salary was set at $8,000 per member with an additional $500 for council president.

Specifics: Sorace’s salary was $85,000 in 2018 and increased 1.5% each year to $88,883 in 2021. If council passes this change, the mayor’s salary will follow the same annual percentage increase, taking it to $94,337 in 2025. The proposed ordinance for council pay would bump each member’s salary to $10,000, with an additional $1,000 per year for council president.

What’s next: The earliest a vote on the mayor’s pay could happen would be July 27. If council took no action before January, the mayor’s salary would be frozen for four years. There is no set timeline for when the issue of salaries could be revisited. Due to the way city ordinances are set, a public official must be reelected before benefiting from any salary boost. So, if passed this year, some council members could see an increase in January, which President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said would be wrong.

Other cities: Smith-Wade-El had asked the city clerk to research what council members are paid in similar-sized cities. Data shows council members in Lancaster make more than their peers in Allentown, Altoona, Bethlehem, Erie, Reading and Williamsport. They make less than elected officials in Easton, Harrisburg, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and York. Harrisburg, with fewer residents but a bigger annual budget than Lancaster, pays council members the most at $20,000 per year. Meanwhile, the Lancaster mayor makes more than the Harrisburg mayor, whose salary has remained at $80,000 since 2006. Bumping council member salaries to $10,000 would make them equal to York, with 15,000 fewer residents than Lancaster. York’s mayor is paid $75,000 per year.

Mayor’s take: Before excusing herself from the meeting to allow for discussion, Sorace said comparing salaries alone — without considering specifics of benefits packages — is not an apples-to-apples scenario and noted that the mayor’s job in Lancaster involves overseeing two public utilities in addition to the usual business of Class 3 cities.

Initial reaction: Four community members spoke against the raises, referencing economic issues facing many city residents, including evictions. Council member Amanda Bakay said she doesn’t think a 1.5% annual increase is unreasonable for anyone. “And certainly not for the position of the mayor the city of Lancaster which, I think we all can appreciate, entails an awful lot of one’s professional and personal time,” she added. Council member Pete Soto said he agreed. Council member Janet Diaz said she’s spoken to community members who will take issue. “I think their major concern is we’ve gone through COVID, people have lost their jobs, people have not received (wage increases)…,” Diaz said. “I can say that it can go either way. But those concerns are valid.”