When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, March 6.

What happened: Council considered a request for reimbursement of up to $96,800 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in support of Bike It, the city’s bike-share program. That total would allow the program to increase the number of bikes from 25 to 50, said Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director. Checked out with an app or credit card, bikes would be docked at 12 total stations instead of the existing six. Council will vote on March 14.

Why it matters: Campbell said Bike It Lancaster ridership has been increasing but that limited availability of bicycles has been a barrier. Increased capacity would put a station within a quarter mile of where most city residents live, Campbell said. He said nearly 60% of the rides being taken are 30 minutes or less, which he said suggests bikes are being used for commuting.

Background: The city first launched Bike It in 2017. The program was suspended after almost three years when its former operator, Zagster, shut down its programs nationwide in June 2020, citing financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program relaunched in 2021 after the city partnered with Tandem Mobility LLC, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, company that operates bike share programs nationwide.

Future focus: Campbell was asked whether the ride-share program is going to be linked to systems such as the Red Rose Transit Authority, as is done in some other cities. He said that concept, called multimodal transit, is under discussion.

Development fees: Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner, asked council to amend fees that developers pay when submitting subdivision and land development plans for review. If approved March 14, application fees will still exist, but there will now also be hourly billing charged by a consultant assisting with additional workload linked to a recent building boom, Smith said. He said there are too many variables — such as project size and number of resubmissions needed — for him to generalize whether developers will end up paying more under the new system.

Quotable: “There are probably some projects (under the current system) where city staff was providing more time than we could have recouped from our fees. And there are also other situations where we might have gotten the better end of the deal,” Smith said. “But the goal is to always try to charge according to time spent. And this fee schedule will allow us to do that and hopefully incentivize all parties to be efficient with their time and the number of submissions that they come back with.”

Housing proposal: Council heard a request to amend the city’s sewage facilities planning module for a proposed subdivision on the site of the former Shell’s Disposal and Recycling Center property off South Franklin Street. The city acquired that through a 2016 tax sale. Smith said the property sold to the Thaddeus Stevens Foundation through the city’s development authority and the foundation wants to build single-family or duplex homes there. The homes would then be put on the market for sale, he said.

More: Smith said the foundation has not yet received land development approval for its vision. He said the request is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan. He said, “I don’t think we’re getting ahead of ourselves too much in getting this (sewer requirement) started with the state.”

In other business: The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee had hoped to bring recommendations this month on which community facilities-related proposals should get some of the city’s remaining ARPA funds. The new target is April because the committee is still reviewing some of the 21 proposals it received, said council member Jaime Arroyo.