Lancaster is getting ready for the arrival of robots.

City Council will give a first reading to a proposed ordinance outlining rules for automated personal delivery devices next Tuesday. Those are ground-based devices that can operate autonomously or remotely and are made to transport items like food, paperwork or medicine.

The devices are now legal in Pennsylvania if they get authorization from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. But if the city ordinance passes later this month, companies like Amazon and FedEx —which are testing the devices in a handful of markets across the country — would need specific route approval from the city before sending any rolling down Lancaster streets or sidewalks.

City officials could choose to approve specifically-requested routes if they are deemed safe. But based on comments made Monday night during a City Council committee meeting, many routes in the city would not be. For example, the bulk of Lancaster’s sidewalks are too narrow for the devices, said Stephen Campbell, director of public works.

“Especially in the spirit of Vision Zero and … what we’re doing to provide safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists and vehicles, we’re very conscious of how this might impact —in many ways adversely — the ability for people to utilize the streets the way we need them to,” Campbell said “We have high pedestrian traffic and very, very narrow streets for a large percentage of the city.”

City Council in November passed a resolution adopting the Vision Zero transportation plan that looks to prevent traffic deaths by designing roadway systems that encourage drivers to operate vehicles more safely and at slower speeds.

“Having said that, there are often arenas where they would make a lot of sense such as on university campuses,” Campbell said.

He provided information — and some pictures — on Monday after council members requested more information following their first briefing on the devices early this year.

Campbell said the ordinance is a way to work with state legislation enacted in November without being signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The legislation went into effect at the end of January.

The rules

Per the Pennsylvania vehicle code, the delivery devices are now classified as pedestrians and are afforded the same rights. They must operate like pedestrians except that they must yield to human pedestrians and bicyclists and must travel in the same direction of traffic when moving along roads or shoulders. In some circumstances they may operate in the travel lane of a roadway.

The state speed limit for them is 12 miles per hour on sidewalks or other pedestrian areas and 25 miles per hour on roads.

Pennsylvania requires that approved vehicles be accompanied — within 30 feet — by a human operator for the first 180 days. After that they can roll without a nearby human, provided they are monitored remotely and if a human controller could step in from afar to override autonomous control if needed.

They can’t weigh more than 550 pounds and can’t be taller than 72 inches.

Pushed by Aument

Mount Joy Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument last summer sponsored the Senate bill that got personal delivery device legislation rolling. A final version passed in the fall after similar statutes passed in several other states.

“PDDs are the exact type of technological advancement that can help businesses and residents of this Commonwealth overcome the challenges during these unprecedented times,” Aument told fellow state senators before a final version of Pennsylvania’s personal delivery device bill went up for a vote last year. “At no other time in our nation's history has it been more important for local, state and federal governments to work together to embrace technological innovations including PDDs.”

He lauded the robots’ potential to reduce congestion and emissions.

The legislation drew criticism from the Insurance Federation of PA, The Teamsters Union, the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the Pennsylvania Association of Township Commissioners.

Aument was in budget meetings Tuesday and could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday for a reaction to Lancaster’s proposed ordinance.

That ordinance would allow the city to say yes to one street and no to another, Campbell said.

“How much authority does the state have to overturn your refusal of the certain right of ways?” asked Council Member Pete Soto, who chairs the council’s public safety committee.

“That's a good question,” Campbell said. “But we are the ones that know the quality and status of our streets and our sidewalks.”

Around the country

Amazon first tested its delivery robot — called Scout — in areas around its headquarters home of Washington state and in Southern California. Additional trials were added last year in Atlanta and Franklin, Tennessee. The latter is close in size to Lancaster, with Franklin having about 24,000 more residents.

Tennessee’s General Assembly passed legislation last year that allowed the vehicles to operate but also gave towns and cities the chance to prohibit them. Amazon approached Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey directly, and he gave Amazon permission to conduct a pilot program in a specific Franklin neighborhood near a Whole Foods.

“It was a small area where they could avoid any major intersection and move along the sidewalks without causing any major disruptions,’’ Stuckey said in a phone interview Monday. Humans were to accompany those Scout bots during the test. Stuckey wasn’t sure if the pilot was still ongoing.

“You know, I haven’t seen one in a while,” he said. “They got some attention at first but then became part of the landscape”

Fed-Ex calls its delivery robot Roxo. It is still a prototype but one the company says is this year in its most advanced testing period yet. Roxo has been tested in markets like Memphis, Tennessee.

New York City has not been an official Roxo test city. But some of FedEx’s robots caused a stir when spotted there during a press event in in November 2019 — a few months before COVID-19 shut the city down. A cease-and-desist letter was sent to FedEx that November, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took things to Twitter.

“First of all, @FedEx, never get a robot to do a New Yorker’s job. We have the finest workers in the world,” de Blasio tweeted. “Second of all, we didn’t grant permission for these to clog up our streets. If we see ANY of these bots we’ll send them packing.”