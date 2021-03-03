When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, March 1.

What happened: Council committees reviewed three items related to city parks: a proposed set of park regulation changes and two resolutions to request grants from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grants would be used to develop a new citywide parks and open space plan and to create a pocket park at 339 Beaver St., about a block from Carter & MacRae Elementary School.

Why the new plan: The city’s last parks plan is from 2009. Most of the recommendations in that plan were completed — the last being the overhaul of a southwest neighborhood park once called Farnum but now known as Culliton Park.

What are the project figures: The cost of developing a new parks plan is expected to fall between $250,000 and $300,000, said Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director. The city would ask for half of that from DCNR. The Beaver Street grant request would be $110,000 toward the $220,000 cost. However, the city will pay only $50,000 for the park because $60,000 was previously contributed.

What’s behind the regulation changes: There were some inconsistencies across spaces including signage and enforcement. Campbell said the new regulations were designed to “hang together very well so that we can look at it as a park system and not as a variety of disparate parks.”

What’s in them: Regulation changes address topics such as personal responsibility, limitations on radio-controlled vehicles and drones and protection of flora and fauna. Procedures for permitting are also spelled out in detail.

What’s next: Council will consider park items at its March 9 meeting. Campbell hopes work will start on the parks plan next fiscal year.

Quotable: “We’re aware that there are great needs for active recreation especially in the southeast and to a certain extent in southwest,” Campbell said. “And even though there’s proximity to the Conestoga River and to County Park, those are not specifically community or neighborhood parks that are focused on the needs of residents within, say, a half a block or a block and a half of recreation space.”

Other business: Chris Delfs, Lancaster’s director of the community planning and economic development, briefed council on how this year’s Department of Housing and Urban Development grants have been allocated in the city and county. Those grants are intended to increase homeownership and affordable housing opportunities for low- and very-low income Americans. No council action is required. Awarded grant money includes: $450,000 to repair 10 of a portfolio of 95 rowhomes that the Lancaster City Housing Authority wants to fix up; $850,000 for the Apartments at College Avenue; $752,000 for Landis Place on King; $1 million for Bausman Place Apartments, which straddles the Lancaster City/Lancaster Township line; $350,000 for Fordney House in Manheim Township; $850,000 for Manor View Terrace in Millersville; $500,000 for the Conestoga North Townhouse Project; and about $318,000 for a South Fifth Street build in Columbia.